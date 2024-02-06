Pixelgen Signs Distribution Agreement With Australian Biosearch

NEW YORK – Swedish proteomics firm Pixelgen said Tuesday that it has signed a nonexclusive agreement with distributor Australian Biosearch for sales of its Molecular Pixelation single-cell spatial proteomics technology in Australia and New Zealand.

Australian Biosearch will sell Pixelgen's Single Cell Spatial Proteomics Kit, Immunology Panel I, Human, the company's first product, which it launched in June 2023.

The product is intended for analyzing the quantity and distribution of cell surface proteins on single cells. It uses antibodies tagged with DNA to target specific cell surface proteins. Researchers then add so-called "DNA pixels" to colocalize proteins on the cell surface, followed by PCR amplification and sequencing, allowing them to study cell surface protein localization and clustering with high levels of multiplexing.

"Australia Biosearch is well regarded for its commitment to bringing the most innovative tools for scientific research to industry and academia, and we look forward to a successful collaboration," Pixelgen Chief Commercial Officer Annika Branting said in a statement. "The Australasian biotech market is rapidly growing, and this agreement will help ensure our products reach this important region as we expand globally."

"As a leading distributor to life sciences companies in Australia and New Zealand, we strive to offer the most innovative technologies to help industry and academic scientists advance their basic research and discovery of new therapeutics," Mark Adams, director at Australian Biosearch, said in a statement. "We're looking forward to working with Pixelgen to make its products easily accessible to the market and providing the technical support required for our customers' success."

"Our knowledge of the origins of cancer, how tumors grow within their microenvironments and how they respond to therapeutics is rapidly advancing," Ankur Sharma, laboratory head at Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Perth, Australia, and a Pixelgen user, said in a statement. "New technologies such as MPX are critical to building on this knowledge and translating discoveries into therapeutics and diagnostics for disease."

The deal follows an agreement Pixelgen signed this month with Japanese distributor BioStream for sales of its kits in that country.