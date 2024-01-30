Personalis to Distribute ClearNote Health's Epigenomic Cancer Detection Tech

NEW YORK – Personalis and ClearNote Health (formerly Bluestar Genomics) said Tuesday that they have inked an agreement under which Personalis will distribute ClearNote’s epigenomic 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) detection platform.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ClearNote Health’s technology detects and quantifies 5hmC levels using an enrichment method followed by sequencing. It then uses artificial intelligence analytics to mark changes in gene activation and gene regulation that correspond to the changes in 5hmC, allowing the firm to detect cancer early, monitor disease progression, and understand resistance mechanisms. Its first commercially available test is the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test, which is designed to detect the presence of pancreatic cancer in high-risk patients.

Personalis CEO Chris Hall said in a statement that ClearNote's technology is complementary to its own tissue and liquid biopsy sequencing assays.

"Commercial partnerships such as this broaden our portfolio and are expected to appeal to a wide range of biopharma customers and accelerate our revenue growth," he added.