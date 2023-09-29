People in the News at Veracyte, Invitae, Mount Sinai, InterVenn Biosciences, Applied BioCode, More

Veracyte: Phil Febbo

Veracyte has announced that Phil Febbo will join the company on Oct. 2 as chief scientific officer and chief medical officer (CMO), leading the company's global team of R&D, medical affairs, clinical affairs, quality, regulatory affairs, and lab director professionals. Febbo has more than 25 years of experience across academia and industry. He most recently served as CMO for Illumina. Prior to that, he was CMO for Genomic Health after leaving his academic position as professor of medicine and urology at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center. He currently serves on the board of the Reagan Udall Foundation for the US Food and Drug Administration. Febbo holds a BA in biology from Dartmouth College and earned his MD from the University of California, San Francisco. He completed his internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital and his medical oncology fellowship at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Invitae: Ana Schrank

Invitae is appointing Ana Schrank as CFO effective Oct. 2. Current CFO Robert Dickey will transition to a consulting role and will work closely with Schrank and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition. Schrank recently served as CFO for digital health platform Truepill and has previously served as CFO at Collective Health. She has also held multiple leadership roles at McKesson Corporation, including senior VP and chief audit executive, CFO of a technology business unit, and head of investor relations.

Mount Sinai: Michael Murray

Michael Murray has been named as system chief of the Division of Genomic Medicine and as clinical director of the Institute for Genomic Health at Mount Sinai. He is also a professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Prior to joining the Mount Sinai Health System, he led efforts to integrate genomic medicine into clinical care at Harvard Medical School, Geisinger Community Medical Center, and Yale New Haven Health System. He holds an MD from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.

InterVenn Biosciences: Joshua Stahl

InterVenn Biosciences has appointed Joshua Stahl as CEO. Stahl was previously CSO and chief operating officer at ArcherDx. Following ArcherDx's acquisition by Invitae in 2020, he served as president of oncology of that company.

Applied BioCode: Beth Laderman

Beth Laderman has been appointed CSO of Applied BioCode. The Santa Fe Springs, California-based company said Laderman will help expand adoption of its MDx-3000 automated molecular diagnostics system and explore new applications for its proprietary barcoded magnetic beads. Laderman has more than 25 years of experience in the medical diagnostic field including roles at Hycor Biomedical and Biomerica.

Strata Oncology: Goz Alhir

Goz Alhir has been appointed as senior VP of commercialization at Strata Oncology. Previously, he held leadership roles at Lilly, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, NanoString Technologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Caris Life Sciences.

Eagle Genomics: Victoria Kimonides, John Schoellerman, Anthony Finbow

Eagle Genomics has hired neuroscientist and former Microsoft sales professional Victoria Kimonides as CEO and board member, and has appointed Oxford Nanopore Technologies executive John Schoellerman as board chair. The British bioinformatics firm also promoted Anthony Finbow to chief evangelist and announced the retirement of board member Cliff Meltzer.

CareDx: Abraham Ronai

Abraham Ronai, chief administrative and legal officer and secretary of CareDx, resigned from the company effective Sept. 20. His last day of employment will be Sept. 30. He will transition to the role of senior legal advisor to the chairperson of CareDx's board of directors effective Oct. 1. At that point, Ronai will provide the company with up to 40 hours of consulting services per month for an initial period of 12 months, subject to renewal.

