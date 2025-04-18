People in the News at Tempus AI, BostonGene, Biodesix, EnPlusOne

Tempus AI Advisory Board

Tempus AI has announced the formation of its advisory board of medical professionals:

David Carbone, a professor of medical oncology and director of the James Thoracic Oncology Center at the Ohio State University Medical Center.

Babar Bashir, an associate professor in the department of medical oncology in the division of solid tumors at Thomas Jefferson University.

Amy Cummings, an assistant professor in the division of hematology/oncology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Tapan Kadia, a professor in the department of leukemia at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center who also serves as co-leader of the sections of AML and developmental therapeutics.

Marc Matrana, an endowed professor and system director of precision medicine at Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Robert McWilliams, a consultant and professor of oncology at Mayo Clinic and the deputy director of the cancer practice at the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Tara Mitchell, section chief of melanoma and sarcoma in hematology oncology and an associate professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Nicholas Mitsiades, professor of medicine and associate director for translational research at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Ben Park, director of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and a professor of medicine in the division of hematology and oncology at Vanderbilt University.

B.J. Rimel, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Cedars-Sinai and the medical director of the Cancer Clinical Trials Office at Cedars-Sinai Cancer.

Mothaffar Rimawi, executive medical director of the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine.

Assuntina Sacco, professor of internal medicine in the division of hematology-oncology and codirector of the Hanna and Mark Gleiberman Head and Neck Center of Excellence at UC San Diego Health Moores Cancer Center.

Alexander Spira, codirector of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and CEO and director of NEXT Oncology Virginia.

BostonGene: Ferran Prat

Ferran Prat has been appointed as chief commercial officer of molecular and immune profiling company BostonGene. He joins the firm from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he was VP of research administration and industry relations. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at Alere and its predecessors, now part of Abbott Laboratories. Prat holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of California Los Angeles and a J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law.

Biodesix: Charles Watts, Jack Schuler

Two of Biodesix's board members, Charles Watts, and Jack Schuler, have notified the company that they will resign at the conclusion of the company's planned annual meeting, scheduled for May 20. Watts has served as a director of the company since July 2019. Biodesix stated that his resignation is not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices.

Schuler, currently director of the board and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee, has held his position as director since 2008. With his exit, he will transition to the role of director emeritus, where he will continue to provide his expertise and guidance to Biodesix in a nonvoting, advisory capacity. As with Watts, Biodesix said that Schuler's resignation is not due to any mutual disagreement.

EnPlusOne: Clare Murray

Clare Murray has been appointed as CEO of enzymatic RNA synthesis company EnPlusOne. Most recently, she was senior VP of corporate development and operations at Life Edit Therapeutics, a company she cofounded. She was also head of business development and strategy at ElevateBio, which acquired Life Edit. Previously, she held senior roles at AgBiome, Aptuit, Scynexis, and Novartis. Murray holds a B.Sc. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from the University of Liverpool and an MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

