People in the News at Sophia Genetics, InformedDNA, Accelerate Diagnostics, Centogene, More

Sophia Genetics: Ross Muken

Sophia Genetics said this week that CFO Ross Muken is being promoted to COO, effective March 15. Muken joined Sophia two years ago after serving as CFO and COO of Click Therapeutics. He has also had stints as head of healthcare services and technology research at Evercore ISI and in equity research at Thomas Weisel Partners.

InformedDNA: Joe Ruvalcaba, Lindsey Harris

InformedDNA has hired Joe Ruvalcaba as chief technology officer and Lindsey Harris as VP of marketing. Ruvalcaba comes to the genome informatics company from AbleTo, where he served as VP of architecture. Harris has held several marketing positions throughout her career, including a six-year stint as director of marketing for healthcare coding and analysis firm DecisionHealth.

Accelerate Diagnostics: Hany Massarany

Accelerate Diagnostics has appointed Hany Massarany as chairman of the board, effective Feb. 22. He replaces John Patience, who will remain on the board and had been chairman for 10 years. Massarany was president and CEO of GenMark Diagnostics, and prior to that he was president of Ventana Medical Systems, now part of Roche, and head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics. He also served as COO at Ventana. Massarany also previously held executive management positions at Bayer Diagnostics and Chiron Diagnostics.

Centogene: Ian Rentsch

Ian Rentsch has been appointed as chief commercial officer and general manager, pharma, at German rare disease company Centogene, effective March 15. Previously, he worked at IQvia, Clinerion, Aetion, Vara AI, and TriNet X. Rentsch has a background in business administration, human resources, finance, and legal affairs.

Biological Dynamics: Zach Miller

Biological Dynamics, a San Diego-based company developing exosome-based cancer early detection tests, has appointed Zach Miller to its board of directors. Miller is the founder and managing partner of Parian Global Management. He also previously worked on finance teams a Slate Path Capital and Bain Capital, where he focused on medical and information technology companies. He holds a bachelor's degree from Williams College and a master's degree in philosophy with distinction from Worcester College, Oxford University.

Flagship Biosciences: Gina Wallar

Gina Wallar has been appointed as chief commercial officer of Flagship Biosciences. She joins the spatial biology and biomarker analytics services firm from Fulgent Genetics, where she was senior VP of sales and business development. Prior to that, she held various positions at NeoGenomics Laboratories, most recently president of pharma services, and before that she was director at LabCorp Clinical Trials in Los Angeles. Wallar holds a PhD in molecular epidemiology from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MPH in epidemiology and biostatistics from Boston University.

Owkin: Andreas Emmenegger

Owkin has hired Andreas Emmenegger as its first-ever CFO. A veteran of the biotech and finance industries, Emmenegger will manage investor relations, fundraising, and financial strategy for the Paris-based artificial intelligence firm. He previously spent 15 years as CFO of Molecular Partners, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company.

