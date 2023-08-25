People in the News at Scale Biosciences, Element Biosciences, Quanterix, More

Scale Biosciences: Giovanna Prout, Jackie Fidanza, John Hu, Scott McCuine

Scale Biosciences, a developer of single-cell sequencing products, recently expanded its executive leadership team, naming Giovanna Prout as CEO, Jackie Fidanza as chief operating officer, John Hu as VP of finance, and Scott McCuine as VP of business development.

Prout was previously VP of marketing at Deepcell. Before that she held marketing and commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility at 10x Genomics and Illumina. She holds a BS in engineering and an MBA from the University of California, San Diego.

Fidanza joins Scale from Twist Bioscience, where she most recently held the role of VP of operations. Before that she served as VP of manufacturing and senior director of manufacturing at Twist. Fidanza has also served as a leader of R&D/operations at Thermo Fisher Scientific. She holds a BS and PhD in chemistry from Boston College.

Hu previously served as VP of finance for IonPath, director of finance for Coherent, and director of FP&A and treasury at Reliant Technologies. He has also previously served as finance manager in business development and marketing for Roche Molecular Systems. Hu has an MBA from UC, Berkeley, and an MS in chemistry from the University of Miami.

McCuine also joins Scale from Twist Bioscience, where he most recently served as director of business development. Prior to that, he was senior business development manager for next-generation sequencing and senior sales manager, Americas, for NGS at Twist. McCuine has also been a genomics product specialist at Agilent Technologies. He holds an MBA from the Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and a BS in biochemistry and genetics from Texas A&M University.

Element Biosciences: Yaron Hakak

Sequencing firm Element Biosciences has appointed Yaron Hakak as senior VP of corporate and business development. Hakak was most recently CEO of Jumpcode Genomics. Prior to that he was a director of corporate and business development at Illumina, where he led a team supporting the company's life science, applied markets, and international businesses. He has also served as director of business development at Affymetrix. He holds a PhD ion molecular biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a BS in biophysics from UC, San Diego.

Quanterix: William Donnelly

Quanterix has appointed William Donnelly to its board of directors. Donnelly was previously executive VP and CFO at Mettler-Toledo. He also serves as lead independent director and chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee of Ingersoll Rand.

QuidelOrtho: Christopher Smith

Christopher Smith will resign from the QuidelOrtho board of directors, effective Aug. 31, 2023, due to other professional commitments. The board has approved a reduction in its size from 12 to 11 members as of the date of Smith's resignation.

Centogene: Berndt Modig

Berndt Modig has resigned from Centogene's supervisory board, effective Aug. 15. In a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said his resignation did not result from any disagreement with Centogene. Modig had announced in November his intention to resign from the firm's supervisory board. Modig is the cofounder and CEO of Pharvaris, a developer of new oral alternatives for people with hereditary angioedema, according to his LinkedIn profile.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.