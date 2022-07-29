People in the News at Sarah Lawrence College, Nanomix, AccuraGen, More

Sarah Lawrence College Genomics Institute: Kelle Steenblock

The recently created Sarah Lawrence College Genomics Institute has named Kelle Steenblock as its inaugural director. The institute is expected to significantly expand Sarah Lawrence's footprint in genetics and genomics, training professionals through a portfolio of continuing education, certificates, and degrees. Steenblock joins the institute from InformedDNA, where she held positions of increasing responsibility over 15 years, most recently as senior VP of product strategy. She is certified by the American Board of Genetic Counseling and earned her M.S. in genetic counseling from Northwestern University after receiving her B.A. in biology from Gustavus Adolphus College.

Nanomix: Thomas Schlumpberger

Nanomix has appointed Thomas Schlumpberger as CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective immediately. He most recently served as CEO of Pictor and previously held positions at Epocal, Singulex, Anixa, Invitae, Inivata, and Affymetrix. David Ludvigson, Nanomix's previous CEO, will provide support through the transition and serve as interim CFO. He will also continue to serve as a member of the board of directors and as a senior business adviser to the company.

AccuraGen: George Cardoza

George Cardoza has been appointed as CEO of liquid biopsy firm AccuraGen and will join the firm’s board of directors. He succeeds CEO and Cofounder Kang Ying, who will remain chairman of the board. Cardoza previously served as CFO, president of the pharma services division, chief operating officer, and president of laboratory operations at NeoGenomics. Before that, he spent more than 14 years at Quest Diagnostics.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.