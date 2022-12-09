People in the News at Roche, Mammoth Biosciences, NeoGenomics, Molecular Assemblies, More

Roche: Brad Moore

Roche has appointed Brad Moore as president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will replace Matt Sause, who was recently announced as the new CEO of Roche Diagnostics. Moore is currently senior VP of core lab and point of care at Roche Diagnostics North America and was previously head of North America Diabetes Care at Roche. Before that, he was VP of health system innovation at Johnson & Johnson and a general manager at LifeScan Canada.

Mammoth Biosciences: Phil Tinmouth, Siang Chin

Mammoth Biosciences has appointed Phil Tinmouth as chief business officer and Siang Chin as general counsel.

Tinmouth joins the company from Pardes Biosciences, where he was chief business and strategy officer. Previously, he spent nearly 20 years at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, including as VP and head of business development. Before that, he was a senior manager at Bain & Company. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Queen's University in Canada and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Chin was most recently VP and assistant general counsel at Intuitive Surgical. Previously, she was general counsel at Affymetrix. She holds a bachelor of laws degree from King's College London and a master of laws from Georgetown University.

NeoGenomics: Jeffrey Sherman

NeoGenomics has hired Jeffrey Sherman as its CFO, succeeding William Bonello, who will remain for a period of time to provide transition and onboarding support. Sherman has over 32 years of finance experience in the healthcare services industry. Prior to joining NeoGenomics, he was CFO of Privia Health Group, a national physician enablement company. Before that, he was the executive VP, CFO, and treasurer at HMS; executive VP and CFO of healthcare delivery firm AccentCare; and filled the same roles at Lifepoint Hospitals. Sherman's experience also includes senior finance positions with Tenet Healthcare. He received a B.A. in finance/accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

Molecular Assemblies: Mark Nibbe

Mark Nibbe has been appointed as VP of operations at Molecular Assemblies. He joins the enzymatic DNA synthesis company from Illumina, where he was senior director of new product introduction. Prior to that, he was a bioengineer at Aurora Biosciences. Nibbe holds a B.S. in bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego.

Theralink Technologies: Faith Zaslavsky

Theralink Technologies, a proteomics-based precision medicine company, has appointed Faith Zaslavsky as president and chief operating officer. Zaslavsky most recently served as president of oncology for Myriad Genetics, where she previously held the roles of general manager of oncology, national sales director, regional sales director, regional managed care director, and regional area manager. Zaslavsky also serves on the boards of directors for the American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation as well as of nonprofit organizations focusing on children's development. She received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington State University.

Immunovia: Jon Hager

Swedish diagnostics firm Immunovia has hired Jon Hager as national sales director of its US subsidiary. Hager was most recently a regional business manager at Ethos Laboratories, which specializes in clinical toxicology, pain biomarker testing, pharmacogenetics, serology, and COVID-19 testing. He previously served as a regional VP of sales for infectious disease laboratory HealthTrackRx. He was also an executive area manager for Myriad Genetics and served in a variety of positions at Pfizer.

Circulogene: Robert Gasparini

Circulogene has appointed Robert Gasparini to its board of directors. Prior to his retirement in 2021, Gasparini was a medical laboratory executive for over 20 years with particular expertise in cytogenetics and fluorescence in situ hybridization. At NeoGenomics, where he was employed for almost 18 years, Gasparini filled the roles of president and CSO and served on the company's board of directors. Prior to that, he was director of the genetics division for US Labs, molecular marketing manager for Ventana Medical Systems, and assistant director of the cytogenetics laboratory at the Prenatal Diagnostic Center, an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital. While at the Prenatal Diagnostic Center, Gasparini was also an adjunct professor at Harvard University. He is a licensed clinical laboratory director.

Novacyt: Edwin Snape

Edwin Snape will retire from the board of directors of Novacyt after 14 years, effective Dec. 31. He was a nonexecutive director for Novacyt and formerly for Lab21, which Novacyt acquired in 2014. Snape is a cofounder of Nexus NMT Capital, formerly Nexus Medical Partners, and continues to serve as a senior adviser to that firm. He previously served as managing general partner of private equity firm Vista Group and as chairman of private equity firm Orien Ventures. He was also a director of UK-based private equity firm Cygnus Funds and founded pharmaceutical firm The Liposome Company.

