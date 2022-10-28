People in the News at Resolve Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, Pleno, More

Resolve Biosciences: Paul Steinberg

Paul Steinberg has been appointed as chief commercial officer of spatial genomics company Resolve Biosciences. Most recently, he held the same position at LevitasBio. Prior to that, he was VP of worldwide sales at NanoString Technologies and senior VP of commercial operations at Fluidigm. He also held various positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Steinberg holds a BS in biology and an MS in analytical chemistry from the University of Miami.

Twist Bioscience: Patrick Finn

Twist Bioscience has promoted Patrick Finn to the newly created position of president and chief operating officer. Finn previously served as chief commercial officer at Twist. He joined the company in 2015 and was promoted to CCO in 2019. Prior to Twist, Finn was at Enzymatics (now part of Qiagen), where he was VP of sales, leading commercial activities for North America and Europe. Prior to Enzymatics, he held positions of increasing responsibility, including director of business development, at Agilent Technologies. Finn also previously worked for Beckman Coulter, Invitrogen, and GE Healthcare/Amersham International. He holds a PhD in nucleic acid chemistry from Southampton University and a BSc Hons in chemistry from Heriot-Watt University.

Pleno: Jason Trachewsky, Nambi Seshadri

Pleno, a company developing multiomic instrument platforms for biological target detection and biomedical research, has appointed Jason Trachewsky as VP of software and Nambi Seshadri as chairman of the scientific advisory board.

Trachewsky most recently was CEO of Aquifi. He also was previously founder and CEO at Passif Semiconductor, which was acquired by Apple in April 2013. Prior to that he was at Broadcom, where he cofounded the engineering team for the Wi-Fi business unit.

Seshadri is a distinguished professor at the Indian Institute of Technology and a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, San Diego. Previously he spent 16 years at Broadcom, including as VP and CTO of the mobile platforms and wireless connectivity business groups.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.