Logo

People in the News at Quest Diagnostics, Molecular Assemblies, Informed DNA, More

Jun 10, 2022 | staff reporter

Quest Diagnostics: Sam Samad

Quest Diagnostics has named Sam Samad executive vice president and CFO. Effective July 11, he will succeed Mark Guinan who will be retiring after more than eight years in the role.

Samad joins Quest from Illumina, where he had been CFO for more than five years (for more on Samad's departure from Illumina, click here). Prior to Illumina, he was senior VP and treasurer at Cardinal Health. Before that he held a variety of sales and finance roles at Eli Lilly.

Molecular Assemblies: Jeffrey Sampson, David Hwang

Molecular Assemblies has appointed Jeffrey Sampson to its board of directors. Sampson is an associate VP and research fellow for Agilent Technologies. Sampson is also a core member of Agilent's early-stage partnership program, which identifies and fosters relationships with early-stage companies that are strategic to Agilent's interests for potential investment. Sampson is also currently a board member for Purigen Biosystems.

Molecular Assemblies also said that board member David Hwang has stepped down from his position. Hwang had been a board member since 2019.

Informed DNA: Sobha Pisharody

Informed DNA has hired Sobha Pisharody for the newly created role of chief strategy and product officer. As such, Pisharody will lead efforts to modernize the firm's knowledgebase into a scalable technology platform, with the goal of improving the delivery of actionable decision support to healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and biotech researchers. Pisharody, who holds a Ph.D. in molecular oncology and immunology from New York University, has more than 20 years of experience in life sciences, with startups as well as with major companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in omics and molecular diagnostics, please see the People in the News page on our website.

Filed under

Business News
Illumina
Quest
Molecular Assemblies
InformedDNA
Breaking News
The Scan

Another WHO Report

A new World Health Organization-assembled team says a SARS-CoV-2 ancestor likely arose in bats, but that more data is needed on how it infected humans, the New York Times reports.

'Helicopter Research' Statement Expected

A "Cape Town Statement" on fairness in collaborations is expected to arise from a recent conference, Science reports.

Supporting Vote

Bloomberg reports that a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has voted to support a gene therapy from Bluebird Bio.

Science Papers Compare Infant Gut Microbiomes, Examine Transcriptional Signatures in Pulmonary Hypertension, More

In Science this week: comparison of infant gut microbiomes, epigenetic reactivation of transcription factors in pulmonary hypertension, and more.