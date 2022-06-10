People in the News at Quest Diagnostics, Molecular Assemblies, Informed DNA, More

Quest Diagnostics: Sam Samad

Quest Diagnostics has named Sam Samad executive vice president and CFO. Effective July 11, he will succeed Mark Guinan who will be retiring after more than eight years in the role.

Samad joins Quest from Illumina, where he had been CFO for more than five years (for more on Samad's departure from Illumina, click here). Prior to Illumina, he was senior VP and treasurer at Cardinal Health. Before that he held a variety of sales and finance roles at Eli Lilly.

Molecular Assemblies: Jeffrey Sampson, David Hwang

Molecular Assemblies has appointed Jeffrey Sampson to its board of directors. Sampson is an associate VP and research fellow for Agilent Technologies. Sampson is also a core member of Agilent's early-stage partnership program, which identifies and fosters relationships with early-stage companies that are strategic to Agilent's interests for potential investment. Sampson is also currently a board member for Purigen Biosystems.

Molecular Assemblies also said that board member David Hwang has stepped down from his position. Hwang had been a board member since 2019.

Informed DNA: Sobha Pisharody

Informed DNA has hired Sobha Pisharody for the newly created role of chief strategy and product officer. As such, Pisharody will lead efforts to modernize the firm's knowledgebase into a scalable technology platform, with the goal of improving the delivery of actionable decision support to healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and biotech researchers. Pisharody, who holds a Ph.D. in molecular oncology and immunology from New York University, has more than 20 years of experience in life sciences, with startups as well as with major companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific.

