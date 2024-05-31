People in the News at Quantum-Si, Johns Hopkins University

Quantum-Si: Chuck Kummeth

Quantum-Si has appointed Charles "Chuck" Kummeth as independent chairman of the board. Kummeth most recently served as president and CEO of Bio-Techne. Prior to Bio-Techne, he was president of mass spectrometry and chromatography and president of the laboratory consumables division at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Earlier, Kummeth held various roles over 24 years at 3M, including as VP of the company's medical division. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of North Dakota, an M.S. in computer science from the University of St. Thomas, and an MBS from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota. Kummeth also serves on the boards of Gentherm, PerkinElmer, and Orthofix.

Johns Hopkins University: Jane Carlton

Jane Carlton has been named Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Malaria Genomics and Global Public Health. She is the director of the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute, which she joined last summer. Previously, she was a professor of biology and faculty director of genomic sequencing at the Center for Genomics and Systems Biology at New York University. She holds a B.S. in biological sciences and genetics and a Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Edinburgh.

