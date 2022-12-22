Logo

People in the News at Quantum-Si, Codexis, Gravity Diagnostics, More

Dec 22, 2022 | staff reporter

Quantum-Si: Grace Johnston

Quantum-Si has appointed Grace Johnston as chief commercial officer. Johnston was previously CCO at Fortis Life Sciences. Before that she held leadership positions at companies including Merck Millipore and Sartorius.

Codexis: Stewart Parker

Codexis announced the appointment of Stewart Parker to its board of directors. Parker previously served as CEO of the Infectious Disease Research Institute. Prior to that, she was CEO of Targeted Genetics. Parker has also served on the boards of IMPEL Pharmaceuticals, StrideBio, Achieve Life Sciences, and the BIO trade organization. She holds an MBA in finance and international business from the University of Washington.

Gravity Diagnostics: Erica Adams

Erica Adams has been appointed as director of compliance at Gravity Diagnostics. Prior to joining the Covington, Kentucky-based firm, she was director of compliance and business ethics for UC Health. Before that, she was a healthcare litigation attorney at a Cincinnati law firm.

