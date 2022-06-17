People in the News at Quantum-Si, Cambridge Epigenetix, Sema4, More

Quantum-Si: Vikram Bajaj

Quantum-Si has appointed Vikram Bajaj to its board of directors. Bajaj is a managing director at Foresite Capital. Prior to that he was chief scientific officer at Grail, where he remains on the scientific advisory board. He is also the cofounder and former chief scientific officer of Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences) and served as chair of its scientific advisory board.

Cambridge Epigenetix: Peter Fromen

Cambridge Epigenetix has appointed Peter Fromen as its CEO effective July 18. Current acting CEO Gail Marcus will continue as chair of the board. Fromen previously served as chief commercial officer of PacBio. Prior to that, he worked at Illumina, where he held leadership roles in investor relations, product marketing, market development, and enterprise sales. As Illumina's global vice president of population genomics and precision health, Fromen oversaw the firm's partnership with Genomics England and the National Health System to execute the 100,000 Genomes Project, which led to the commissioning of whole genome sequencing in the NHS for rare diseases and certain cancers.

Sema4: Isaac Ro, Richard Miao

Sema4 CFO Isaac Ro will leave the company on Aug. 9, the company announced. Current Deputy CFO Richard Miao was named interim CFO, effective immediately. Ro, who will remain on Sema4's board until his departure, will provide consulting services to Sema4 for six months while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Ro's departure is "not related to any disagreement with the company's accounting principles or practices or financial statement disclosures," the company said in a statement.

