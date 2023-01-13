People in the News at Quanterix, Arima Genomics, Theralink, Vizgen, DNAnexus, More

Quanterix: Brian Blaser

Quanterix has appointed Brian Blaser to its board of directors. Blaser has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the in vitro diagnostics industry, including 15 years at Abbott Laboratories where he was responsible for the global diagnostics organization. More recently, Blaser was senior adviser to McKinsey and is currently a director and chair of the audit committee for Rockley Photonics. He has also served in operations, finance, and engineering roles with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (part of Johnson & Johnson), Eastman Kodak, and General Motors. Blaser holds an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Dayton.

Arima Genomics: Melissa Won

Arima Genomics has appointed Melissa Won as VP of product development. Won is returning to Arima after having previously served as VP of operations. More recently she was head of program management for Cradle Genomics. Won has also held senior product development and scientist roles at Illumina. She holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, San Diego.

Theralink Technologies: Michael Vallone

Theralink Technologies has named Michael Vallone as its senior director of commercialization. Prior to joining Theralink, Vallone spent 15 years at Myriad Genetics, most recently as a senior manager, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also been a contract manager for United Health Care and Oxford Health Plans.

Vizgen: Paul Rasmussen

Paul Rasmussen has been appointed as regional VP for Asia Pacific and Japan at spatial genomics firm Vizgen. Previously, he held various positions at NanoString Technologies, most recently that of director of APAC life sciences operations. Before that, he worked at Applied Biosystems.

DNAnexus: Jovan Willford

Jovan Willford has been appointed to the board of directors of genomic data company DNAnexus. He is currently a senior adviser for asset managing firm TPG. Previously, he was CEO of Healthgrades/Mercury Healthcare, and before that, he held senior leadership positions at Iqvia. Willford holds an MBA from the University of Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management and an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

LEX Diagnostics: Ed Farrell, Andrew Baker-Campbell

LEX Diagnostics has appointed Ed Farrell as its new CEO. Farrell most recently held executive positions at Klay Biotech, Quotient, and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics. The company's former CEO, Andrew Baker-Campbell, will now serve as chair of the board of directors.

CRISPR QC: George Bonaros

George Bonaros has been appointed to the board of directors of CRISPR QC. He is the CEO of CaerusX Ventures and the former senior director of business development at Biocom. Bonaros holds a master of science degree in drug development and product management from the University of California, San Diego.

Sengenics: Yvonne Linney

Yvonne Linney has been appointed to the board of directors of immuno-proteomics firm Sengenics as a new independent director. Previously, she held executive roles at Agilent Technologies Life Sciences Group and Amersham International (GE Healthcare). More recently, she held CEO and chief operating officer positions at Transcriptic (Strateos) and Artificial. Linney is also a director at Bionano Genomics.

