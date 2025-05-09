People in the News at Qiagen, Genomate Health, Ribbon Bio

Qiagen: Stephen Rusckowski, Lawrence Rosen

Qiagen said this week that its supervisory board intends to elect Stephen Rusckowski to succeed Lawrence Rosen as chairman of the board following its annual general meeting on June 26. Qiagen said Rosen has decided to step down as chairman and as a board member after the meeting. He has served on the board since 2013 and has held the role of chairman since August 2020.

Rusckowski joined the board in 2023 and currently serves as chair of the nomination and governance committee. He most recently held the position of chairman, president, and CEO of Quest Diagnostics. Prior to that he was CEO of Philips Healthcare.

Genomate Health: Nabil Hafez

Nabil Hafez has been appointed as CEO of Genomate Health as the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based precision oncology company embarks on its US launch and global scaling. Hafez joins Genomate from GenomOncology, where he served as VP of sales. He was previously VP of sales for PierianDx, and before that, he was senior director of product management and marketing at Sunquest Information Systems. Hafez has also worked for Quest Diagnostics and GenomeQuest. Genomate said that Hafiz's appointment marks a major milestone for the company, which was founded in 2022 as a spinout of Hungary's Oncompass Medicine.

Ribbon Bio: Jeff Fitzgerald

Ribbon Bio has appointed Jeff Fitzgerald as VP, global head of sales. Fitzgerald has more than a decade of commercial leadership experience in life science companies including executive roles at ArcherDx (acquired by Integrated DNA Technologies) and Iqvia (formerly Quintiles). He joins the company as it launches its first synthetic DNA product, MiroSynth DNA molecules, and will report to Ribbon CEO Jodi Barrientos.

