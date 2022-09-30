People in the News at Probius, Flagship Biosciences, Discovery Life Sciences, More

Probius: John Baldoni, Juan Cuevas

Probius, a Fremont, California-based tech company specializing in AI-enabled biological research and predictive healthcare, has appointed John Baldoni as CSO and Juan Cuevas as senior VP of marketing and business development.

Baldoni will remain chairman of the company's scientific advisory board as he begins his new role. He is also the cofounder and CSO of SaponiQx and CEO of the Atom Research Alliance. He has more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry including with GlaxoSmithKline, where he founded an AI-driven drug discovery unit and was a member of the executive team for 11 years. He holds a B.S. in biochemistry and an M.S. and Ph.D. in chemistry from Penn State University.

Cuevas joins Probius from Seer, where he was VP of customer experience and head of product marketing. Previously, he led product management for the reproductive health business unit at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He also held various roles at Affymetrix (acquired by Thermo Fisher). Cuevas holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the Universidad Nacional de Cordoba Argentina; a master's degree in biotechnology management from IE Business School; and a Ph.D. from the University of Barcelona.

Probius said that both appointments are intended to help the company as it prepares to launch its Quantum Electrochemical Spectroscopy technology that analyzes the makeup of biological samples by representing biological information as a molecular vibration signal.

Flagship Biosciences: Tom Turi

Flagship Biosciences has appointed Tom Turi as its new chief scientific officer. Prior to joining Flagship, Turi had served as CSO at Nexelis, VP of companion diagnostics for Labcorp Drug Development, and in several positions at Pfizer. Turi holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and chemistry from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Ph.D. in molecular genetics from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

Discovery Life Sciences: Suso Platero

Suso Platero has joined Discovery Life Sciences as CSO. He comes to the Huntsville, Alabama-based biosamples and biomarker firm from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he was VP of biomarkers, imaging, and diagnostics. Prior to that, he worked at Labcorp, where he designed and led the development of a biomarker solution center for cell and gene therapy, immune-oncology, and oncology. He also previously managed oncology translational research teams at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and a clinical biomarker team at Bristol Myers Squibb.

