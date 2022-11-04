People in the News at Pacific Biosciences, Personalis, Epic Sciences, Cytek Biosciences, More

Pacific Biosciences: Euan Ashley, Joseph Puglisi, Jay Shendure

Pacific Biosciences has appointed Euan Ashley, Joseph Puglisi, and Jay Shendure to its newly created scientific advisory board. Ashley is an associate dean and professor of medicine at Stanford University, and attended the University of Glasgow in physiology and medicine before completing his medical residency and a Ph.D. at the University of Oxford. Puglisi is currently a professor of structural biology at Stanford University, and received his Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. Shendure is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and professor of genome sciences at the University of Washington.

Personalis: Christopher Hall

Personalis has appointed Christopher Hall as senior VP and head of the diagnostics business. Hall has over 20 years of experience in general management and product development within the diagnostics industry, most recently as CEO of Naring Health. Prior to that, he served as president, chief operating officer, and chief commercial officer at Veracyte. Hall also served as senior VP and chief business officer at Berkeley HeartLab. He holds a B.A. in political science and economics from DePauw University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Epic Sciences: William Kullback, Joel Smith

Epic Sciences, a developer of diagnostic tests to guide cancer therapy selection and monitor disease progression, has appointed William Kullback as CFO. Previous CFO Joel Smith will continue in his other executive roles as general counsel, chief compliance officer, and executive VP of corporate development.

Kullback has 27 years of experience as a CFO. Prior to joining Epic, he was CFO of BioLegend until the $5.25 billion sale of that company to PerkinElmer. Before BioLegend, Kullback was at Lombard Medical. He earned his MBA and bachelor's degrees from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Cytek Biosciences: Chris Williams

Cytek Biosciences has appointed Chris Williams as chief operating officer. Williams previously served as VP of engineering, technology, operations, and innovation for Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services Group. Before that, he was VP and general manager for single-use technologies and VP and general manager for bioprocess equipment and automation at Thermo Fisher. He also served as VP of site engineering for Bayer Pharmaceuticals Division. Williams holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

