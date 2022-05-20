People in the News at Pacific Biosciences, Metabolon, NeoGenomics, More

Pacific Biosciences: Peter Fromen

Pacific Biosciences Chief Commercial Officer Peter Fromen has notified the company of his intention to resign, effective May 20, to pursue new opportunities.

His decision to resign "did not result from any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices," PacBio said in a From 8-K filed May 17 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEO Christian Henry will take over marketing responsibilities until a successor is appointed and Chris Seipert, VP of customer experience, will take over sales, service, and support responsibilities.

Metabolon: Sean Iverson

Metabolon has appointed Sean Iverson as VP of global marketing. Iverson joins the company from Sophia Genetics, where he served as VP of global marketing. He has also held leadership roles with Danaher and Cisco Systems. Iverson holds an MBA in international marketing from the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University, a master's degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, and a bachelor's degree in political science and Asian studies from Brigham Young University.

NeoGenomics: Lynn Tetrault, Douglas Brown

NeoGenomics announced that it has appointed Lynn Tetrault as interim CEO and chair of the board of directors. Tetrault has been executive chair and principal executive officer of the company since March, when former CEO Mark Mallon stepped down, and has been overseeing the interim office of the CEO while NeoGenomics searches for a permanent CEO.

Tetrault has been a board member since 2015, was the lead independent director from 2020 to 2021, and was appointed nonexecutive chair in 2021. She previously served in a variety of roles at AstraZeneca, including executive VP of human resources and corporate affairs. She is also a nonexecutive director of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

NeoGenomics also announced that Douglas Brown, its chief strategy and corporate development officer, will be leaving the firm on May 27.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in omics and molecular diagnostics, please see the People in the News page on our website.