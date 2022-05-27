People in the News at OraSure, Element Biosciences, Micronoma, More

OraSure Technologies: Carrie Eglinton Manner, Nancy Gagliano, Kathleen Weber

OraSure Technologies has appointed Carrie Eglinton Manner to the role of president and CEO, replacing interim CEO Nancy Gagliano, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Prior to joining OraSure, Eglinton Manner served as senior VP of advanced and general diagnostic and clinical solutions at Quest Diagnostics since January 2017. Prior to Quest, she served in various leadership roles at GE Healthcare, including as president and CEO of four distinct GE Healthcare global businesses in the areas of diagnostic imaging, lab services, and medical devices.

In connection with Eglinton Manner's appointment, Gagliano will resign from her position effective June 4.

In addition, Kathleen Weber, OraSure's president of molecular solutions, has also informed the company that she will resign. Pursuant to the terms of her employment, her resignation is planned for Aug. 21.

Element Biosciences: Mark Aitkenhead

Element Biosciences has appointed Mark Aitkenhead as its chief commercial officer. Aitkenhead joins Element from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he has worked since 2003 and most recently served as the general manager for cellular analysis instrumentation and global commercial leader for the clinical next-generation sequencing division. He received both his Ph.D. in anatomy and a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from The Queen’s University of Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Micronoma: Todd Czerwinski

Micronoma, a San Diego-based biotech company specializing in microbiome-based liquid biopsy for cancer diagnosis, has appointed Todd Czerwinski as VP of business development. Czerwinski has previously served as senior director of sales at DNA Genotek, as well as national sales/manager/global OEM accounts manager at Mo Bio and subsequently Qiagen, which acquired Mo Bio.

