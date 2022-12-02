People in the News at Oncocyte, PrognomiQ, BillionToOne, Haystack Oncology, More

Oncocyte: Ronnie Andrews, Joshua Riggs, Louis Silverman

Ronnie Andrews has stepped down as CEO and director of Oncocyte, effective Dec. 1. He will continue as a consultant for the molecular diagnostics firm until Feb. 28, 2023. Joshua Riggs is serving as interim CEO until a permanent CEO has been appointed. Riggs has been Oncocyte's general manager of transplant since July of this year and was previously the firm's senior director of business development. Before that, he was a principal at consulting firm Bethesda Group.

In addition, Louis Silverman has been appointed as an independent member of Oncocyte's board of directors, effective immediately. He is the chairman and CEO of Hicuity Health (formerly Advanced ICU Care), a provider of high acuity telemedicine services. Silverman holds a BA in American studies from Amherst College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

PrognomiQ: Brian Koh, Bruce Wilcox

PrognomiQ has appointed Brian Koh as chief medical officer, a role in which he will be responsible for developing and executing the multiomics company's clinical development and medical strategy. Koh previously served as head of translational sciences and clinical development at Vividion Therapeutics. Prior to that, he held positions of increasing responsibility at both Gilead Sciences and Kite Pharma. He received his undergraduate training at Harvard, and received an MD, MS, and MPhil from Yale University. He also completed a postdoc in clinical pharmacology at Mayo Clinic-Rochester while holding a triple academic appointment as an instructor in the departments of medicine, oncology, and pharmacology.

PrognomiQ said that it has also promoted Bruce Wilcox, one of the company's founding leaders, to the position of chief technology officer. He was previously VP of proteomics.

BillionToOne: Tom Lynch

Molecular diagnostics developer BillionToOne has appointed Tom Lynch as general counsel and chief compliance officer. Lynch most recently served as chief compliance officer, advanced healthcare solutions, at Fortive. He has also been the chief legal officer at Nuwellis and chief administrative officer and general counsel at Orexigen Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, Lynch held senior legal and compliance positions at Boston Scientific and Novartis Pharma. He holds a bachelor's degree from Stanford University and a JD from Boston College Law School.

Haystack Oncology: Joel Kaufman

Joel Kaufman has been appointed as CFO of liquid biopsy startup Haystack Oncology. Most recently, he was VP of finance and corporate development at Sema4. Previously, he was chief business officer at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and an equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs, where he covered diagnostics, medical technology, and other areas.

Microbiotica: Mike Romanos, Tim Sharpington

Tim Sharpington has been appointed as CEO of UK microbiome firm Microbiotica, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will succeed Mike Romanos, who is the founding CEO of the Wellcome Sanger Institute spinout. Sharpington is currently Microbiotica's chief operating officer. He has more than 30 years of experience working in pharma, biotech, and contract research organizations in Europe and the US, including at Vectura, Arakis, ICON, Sequus, and Open Orphan/hVIVO.

Genomics plc: Mark Toms, Nick DeFilippo

Genomics plc said that Mark Toms has been named chief medical officer and Nick DeFilippo has been appointed as chief commercial officer. Toms began his medical career as a medical officer in the British Army and previously served as CSO at Novartis and as associate medical director at GlaxoSmithKline. DeFilippo previously led strategy and business development at Helix and was one of the first commercial hires at Grail.

Mainz Biomed: Amy Levin

Mainz Biomed appointed Amy Levin as vice president of regulatory affairs. Levin will be in charge of guiding implementation and regulatory, clinical trial, and quality initiatives related to in vitro diagnostics. Levin previously served as director of international regulatory affairs at Roche Molecular Diagnostics and has held other regulatory positions at multiple Bay Area biotechnology companies.

LevitasBio: Dominique Remy-Renou, Greg Herrema

LevitasBio said that Dominique Remy-Renou has joined the company as senior VP of global commercial operations at LevitasBio Europe. She has previously served as CEO of Genomic Vision, VP of commercial operations at Fluidigm, president and general manager at Pacific Biosciences, and senior director of marketing for Europe at Applied Biosystems.

In addition, Greg Herrema has joined LevitasBio's board of directors. He was previously president of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Fisher Scientific and Fisher Healthcare Channels business, president of the firm's bioscience business, and president of its analytical instruments business.

Centogene: Mary Sheahan, Berndt Modig

Mary Sheahan has been appointed to the supervisory board of German rare disease company Centogene, pending her confirmation at the company's next general shareholder meeting. As of Dec. 1, she will serve as an interim member of the board. She is also scheduled to become chair of the audit committee. Sheahan is currently CFO of Avillion.

Berndt Modig will step down from Centogene's supervisory board at the next general shareholder meeting. He has been a member of the board since 2018.

