People in the News at Oncocyte, OraSure, Illumina Ventures, More

Oncocyte: Gisela Paulsen, Anish John

Oncocyte has appointed Gisela Paulsen as president and Anish John as CFO.

Paulsen has been COO of the company since October and will also continue in that position, Oncocyte said in a Form 8-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Prior to joining the firm, she was GM of precision oncology at Exact Sciences, and before that she held various management positions at Roche and its subsidiary Genentech, including SVP and global head of product development and clinical operations at both firms from January 2018 to April 2020.

John was previously SVP of finance at Oncocyte and had been its interim CFO since June. Prior to that, he was VP of operations and finance for the transplant business unit at Oncocyte. He was also senior director of financial planning and analysis for Foundation Medicine, now part of Roche. Before that, John was at PerkinElmer where he held various management roles.

OraSure Technologies: Kenneth McGrath, Scott Gleason, Mara Aspinall

OraSure Technologies has appointed Kenneth McGrath as CFO, replacing Scott Gleason, who had served as interim CFO and will continue leading investor relations and corporate communications. McGrath was most recently with Quest Diagnostics as its VP of finance. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions in finance with Johnson & Johnson.

OraSure also announced that Michael Celano, chairman of the board, and Ronny Lancaster and Eamonn Hobbs have resigned from the board, reducing its size to seven from 10. Effective Nov. 8, Mara Aspinall will become chairman of OraSure's board. She is managing director of Health Catalysts Group and BlueStone Venture Partners. She previously was chief executive of Ventana Medical Systems, now Roche Tissue Diagnostics. She was also chief executive of Genzyme Genetics. Additionally, Aspinall cofounded the Biomedical Diagnostics Master Degree program at Arizona State University.

Illumina Ventures: Arnaud Autret, William Byrne, Ronan Byrne, and Ivan Coulter

Illumina Ventures has added Arnaud Autret as principal and head of European operations, William Byrne as an associate, and Ronan Byrne and Ivan Coulter as venture advisors.

Autret comes to the firm from M Ventures, the venture capital arm of Merck KGaA. He holds a doctorate in immunology from the Pasteur Institute.

William Byrne holds a doctorate in tumor immunology from University College Cork and an MBA from INSEAD.

Ronan Byrne is CEO and cofounder of Pharma Latch. He holds an MBA from University College Dublin.

Coulter is founder and managing director of Eden BioPharma. He holds a doctorate in cancer research from University College Dublin and an MBA from Cornell University.

