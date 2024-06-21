People in the News at Oncocyte, 10x Genomics

Oncocyte: Andrea James

Oncocyte has appointed Andrea James as CFO. James most recently served as chief communications officer and head of investor relations at Axon Enterprise. She also worked in a strategic investor relations role for Tesla from 2016 to 2017. Prior to that, James was a sell-side analyst for Dougherty & Company (now Colliers Securities), eventually becoming a VP and senior research analyst. She has also been a business and financial reporter at various news publications including Bloomberg News and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. James holds a bachelor's degree in computer information systems from American University and a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

10x Genomics: Alan Mateo

10x Genomics has appointed Alan Mateo to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mateo is an adviser to Veeva Systems, where he was previously executive VP of global sales from 2015 to 2024. Prior to that, he was an executive at Medidata Solutions. He was also in sales management at PeopleSoft and Red Pepper Software. Mateo's term expires in 2027.

