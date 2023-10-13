People in the News at Nucleix, Halo Precision Diagnostics, Codetta Bio, Rna Diagnostics, More

Nucleix: Mathias Ehrich

Liquid biopsy company Nucleix has appointed Mathias Ehrich as its CSO. He was previously the cofounder, CSO, and chief medical officer of prenatal testing company Juno Diagnostics, which ceased commercial operations earlier this year. Ehrich also served as CSO and senior VP of research and development at Labcorp and in multiple leadership positions at Sequenom, which was acquired by Labcorp in 2016.

Halo Precision Diagnostics: Thomas Slavin

Thomas Slavin has been appointed as CSO of Halo Precision Diagnostics. He joins the Menlo Park, California-based company from Myriad Genetics, where he was chief medical officer. Slavin holds an MD and is board-certified in clinical genetics, molecular diagnostics, and pediatrics.

Codetta Bio: Jacques Corriveau, Anthony Lemmo

Jacques Corriveau has been appointed as CEO of Codetta Bio, a Durham, North Carolina-based company developing multiomic biomarker measurement tools. He is replacing Anthony Lemmo, who will stay with Codetta as chief technology officer. Most recently, Corriveau was president and CEO at Ultivue, and before that, VP and general manager for North America at AstraZeneca's Definiens. Previously, he held various commercial roles at NanoString Technologies.

Rna Diagnostics: Stefan Glück

Stefan Glück has been appointed as chief medical officer of Rna Diagnostics. Previously, he was a professor in the department of medicine at the Miller School of Medicine of the University of Miami, where he was also the clinical director of the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute. In the past, he was also VP and franchise head of global medical affairs, oncology/hematology, at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and VP of global medial affairs at Celgene.

Eppendorf: Evan van Pelt, Peter Fruhstorfer, Wilhelm Plüster, Dirk Loebermann

Eppendorf has made a number of changes to its management. Eva van Pelt and Peter Fruhstorfer are stepping down as co-CEOs, and the Hamburg, Germany-based company has started a search for a new CEO. In the meantime, Wilhelm Plüster, Eppendorf's chief technology officer, is becoming spokesperson for the board of management on a temporary basis. The company also plans to appoint Dirk Loebermann as chief operating officer, a new position, on Oct. 15.

Centogene: Flemming Ornskov

Flemming Ornskov has stepped down from the supervisory board of Centogene, effective Oct. 3, to focus on his primary role as CEO of Galderma. He had been a member of the board since 2018, initially as chairman. Centogene did not say who will replace him.

