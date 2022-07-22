People in the News at NeoGenomics, DermTech, Pacific Biosciences, More

NeoGenomics: Chris Smith

NeoGenomics has appointed Chris Smith as CEO and a member of its board of directors effective Aug. 15. Concurrently, board chair and interim CEO Lynn Tetrault will resume her role as independent chair of the board while assisting in the transition of responsibilities.

Smith joins NeoGenomics after serving as CEO of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from 2019 to May 2022, during which time the firm raised $1.45 billion in funding in an initial public offering. Prior to Ortho Clinical, Smith held key executive leadership positions at Cochlear Limited. He has also served as CEO in residence at global private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Global Group President at Gyrus Group, as well as in a variety of leadership roles at Abbott, KCI, Prism and Cardinal Health. He holds a BS from Texas A&M University.

DermTech: Kirk Malloy, Mark Capone

DermTech has appointed Kirk Malloy and Mark Capone to its board of directors, effective July 18.

Malloy is currently founder and principal at BioAdvisors, where he provides strategic consulting services to life science, diagnostics and genomics companies. He has spent over 25 years in key leadership positions with Illumina, Biosite, and Qiagen, and most recently served as CEO of Verogen from August 2017 to August 2018 after founding the company. He currently serves as a director for NanoString Technologies and chairman of the board for cancer diagnostics company Tagomics, and is a director for several private genomics tools companies. Malloy earned his BS from the University of Miami, and his MS and PhD from the University of Delaware.

Capone most recently serving as president and CEO of Myriad Genetics. Prior to Myriad, he spent 17 years at Eli Lilly in various leadership positions. Capone currently serves as CEO of Precision Medicine Advisors and is a non-executive board member of Abcam and Owlstone Medical. He holds a BS from Penn State University and an MS in from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Pacific Biosciences: Jeff Eidel

Pacific Biosciences has appointed Jeff Eidel as chief commercial officer, effective Aug. 16. He will be responsible for all commercial activity worldwide, including sales, marketing, and customer support. Eidel, a certified public accountant, joins PacBio from Cradle Genomics, a reproductive health startup where he was CEO. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Illumina where he rose to head of corporate and business development.

