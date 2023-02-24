People in the News at Natera, Delfi Diagnostics, Biocartis, Ansa Bio, Lex Diagnostics, More

Natera: Ruth Williams-Brinkley

Natera appointed Ruth Williams-Brinkley to its board of directors effective March 2, expanding the Natera board to ten directors.

Williams-Brinkley currently serves as president of Kaiser Permanente Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, and is on the boards of Travere Therapeutics, DePaul University, the Greater Washington Board of Trade, and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. She has previously served as president of Kaiser Permanente Health Plan and Hospitals of the Northwest, the inaugural CEO of KentuckyOne Health, president and CEO of Carondelet Health System, and president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Delfi Diagnostics: Jenn Buechel

Delfi Diagnostics has promoted Jenn Buechel to the new role of president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Delfi, Buechel held executive leadership roles at Guardant Health and Grail before. In addition to her industry work, she is active in nonprofit leadership, and is a health innovators fellow with the Aspen Institute. She holds a master's degree in systems engineering, an MBA from Stanford University, and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Queen's University in Canada.

Biocartis: Bryan Dechairo, Roald Borré

Biocartis said this week that Roald Borré has resigned as director of the company, and Bryan Dechairo has been appointed as a new independent board member and a member of the company's audit committee. Dechairo is CEO of Sherlock Biosciences and serves on that company's board of directors. Prior to joining Sherlock, Dechairo was executive VP of clinical development at Myriad Genetics. Before that, he was chief medical officer, CSO, and senior VP of R&D at Assurex Health, which Myriad acquired in 2016. Earlier, Dechairo held roles of increasing responsibility at companies including Medco, Pfizer, Oxagen, Sequana, and Roche. He holds a Ph.D. in common complex human genetics from the Institute of Child Health at University College London and a B.A. in integrative biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

Ansa Bio: Matthew McManus

Ansa Bio has appointed Matthew McManus as its independent director and chairperson of the company's board of directors. McManus most recently served as the executive VP and CFO at Azenta. Before that, he was the senior VP and general manager of the molecular diagnostics division at Bio-Techne. McManus has also served as the president and CEO of PrimeraDx, a company that was acquired by Qiagen. McManus received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, MBA from Boston College, and B.A. in economics from College of the Holy Cross.

Lex Diagnostics: Scott O'Brien

Scott O'Brien has been appointed to the board of UK molecular point-of-care diagnostics company Lex Diagnostics. Most recently, he led corporate and commercial strategies at Specific Diagnostics and at GenMark Diagnostics. He holds a bachelor's degree in microbiology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Genomenon: John Battles

Genomenon has named John Battles VP of engineering, charged with leading the bioinformatics firm's "technical vision and implementation," according to a statement. Battles most recently had a short stint with L7 Informatics, where he led technical development of that company's flagship Enterprise Science Platform (ESP) product. Prior to that, he was director of software development at clinical trial lab services organization Q2 Solutions, as well as VP of bioinformatics at Genomind.

Navinci: Caroline Gallant, Eva Pisa, Maria Tell, Ulf Landegren, Jan Anderson, Mats Nilsson, Carolina Wählby, Daniel Fürth

Spatial proteomics firm Navinci has named Caroline Gallant chief technology officer. She joins the company from 10x Genomics.

Navinci has also named Eva Pisa as chairman of its board of directors and appointed Maria Tell to its board. Pisa has worked for a number of diagnostic and life science companies and serves on the board of HSE, Envetec, and Qiagen. Tell joins the board as a representative of Segulah Medical Acceleration.

Additionally, the company has formed a scientific advisory board headed by Ulf Landegren, a founder and co-owner of the firm. Other members include Jan Anderson, a professor at Karolinska Institute; Mats Nilsson, a professor at Stockholm University; Carolina Wählby, a professor at Uppsala University; and Daniel Fürth, an assistant professor at Uppsala University.

