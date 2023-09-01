People in the News at NanoString, Invitae, Telesis Bio, Biocartis, Delve Bio, Co-Diagnostics

NanoString Technologies: Todd Garland

NanoString Technologies has appointed Todd Garland as its chief commercial officer. Garland most recently served as the chief commercial officer at Cytek Biosciences. Prior to that, he was VP and general manager at BD Biosciences. Garland earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from California Polytechnic State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Invitae: Robert Guigley

Invitae appointed Robert Guigley as chief commercial officer, effective Sept. 5. Guigley began his career in pharmaceutical sales at AstraZeneca and most previously served as chief commercial officer at Ambry Genetics. He also previously led sales and market access at Quest Diagnostics and Counsyl.

Telesis Bio: William Kullback

Synthetic biology company Telesis Bio has appointed William Kullback as CFO. Kullback previously was CFO of BioLegend where he helped lead that company's $5.25 billion September 2021 sale to Revvity (PerkinElmer at the time). Before BioLegend, Kullback was CFO of Lombard Medical from 2014 to 2017, prior to its acquisition by MicroPort Scientific. He holds an MBA and bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Biocartis: Anthony Sireci, Maria Arcila

Biocartis has appointed a new medical advisory board, effective Aug. 28. The first two members are Anthony "Nino" Sireci and Maria Arcila. Additional members will join in the coming weeks.

Sireci, a board-certified clinical pathologist and a practicing molecular pathologist, currently serves as senior VP of diagnostics development at Loxo Oncology at Lilly. Prior to joining Loxo, Sireci was a professor of pathology at Columbia University and medical director in the Laboratory of Personalized Genomic Medicine at Columbia Medical Center. He is a member of the pathology coding caucus in the College of American Pathologists and the molecular pathology advisory group in the American Medical Association.

Arcila has served as director of the molecular pathology laboratory at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and is currently the deputy chief of the molecular diagnostic service. Her research highlights therapeutic and prognostic molecular markers in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies and focuses on the expansion, validation, and implementation of clinical tests to optimize precision medicine.

Delve Bio: Jim Stuart, Jay Wohlgemuth

Delve Bio, an infectious disease diagnostics firm that uses metagenomic sequencing, has appointed Jim Stuart as chief commercial officer and Jay Wohlgemuth as a company director.

Stuart joins the company from Invitae, where he was senior VP of commercial. Prior to that, he was sales director at Caris Life Science and director of diagnostic sales at Ambry Genetics. Wohlgemuth is managing partner at Trusted Health Advisors. Before that, he was chief medical officer and senior VP of research and development for medical and population health at Quest Diagnostics. Prior to that, he was director of clinical diagnostics, immunology, and tissue growth and repair at Genentech.

Co-Diagnostics: Ivory Chang

Ivory Chang has been appointed as chief regulatory affairs officer at Salt Lake City-based molecular diagnostics firm Co-Diagnostics. Previously, she held roles in regulatory affairs at Roche, Boston Scientific, BD Biosciences, Cepheid, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

