People in the News at Myriad Genetics, Twist Bioscience, Day Zero Diagnostics, Genomics England, More

Myriad Genetics: Nicole Lambert

Nicole Lambert is stepping down as COO of Myriad Genetics, effective Oct. 31. Lambert will continue to provide consulting and advisory services to Myriad until March 31, 2024. During this period, she will receive a weekly consulting fee. She also remains eligible to receive an annual bonus for fiscal year 2023.

Twist Bioscience: Mark Buck

Twist Bioscience has appointed Mark Buck as senior VP, operations. Buck previously served as corporate senior VP, operations, global supply chain at Excelitas Technologies. Previously, he was director of global supply chain management and general manager of resale product operations at Bio-Rad. He has also held manufacturing and supply chain leadership positions at Celerity Group, Solectron, and Apple Computer. Buck has served in the US Marine Corps and holds and MBA from National University and a BS in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois, Urvana-Champaign.

Day Zero Diagnostics: Patricia Simner

Day Zero Diagnostics has added Patricia Simner to its clinical advisory board. Simner is an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University and serves as the director of the bacteriology and infectious disease sequencing laboratories. Her research interests include the molecular mechanisms of antimicrobial resistance, the application of sequencing for surveillance and hospital outbreak detection, and the emerging use of whole genome and metagenomic sequencing for clinical diagnostics.

Genomics England: Rich Scott, Chris Wigley

Rich Scott has been appointed as interim CEO of Genomics England, effective Oct. 31. He succeeds Chris Wigley, who assumed the CEO post in 2019 and said this spring that he would resign to take on a role in the private sector. Scott, who is currently acting CEO, joined Genomics England in 2015 and has been its chief medical officer since 2021. He is also a consultant and honorary associate professor in clinical genetics at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children and the UCL Institute of Child Health.

Buck Institute for Research and Aging: Lee Hood

Lee Hood has joined the Buck Institute for Research and Aging as chief innovation officer and distinguished professor. He is also co-leading the Center for Phenomic Health at the Buck, together with Eric Verdin, president and CEO of the institute. Hood is CEO of Phenome Health, a Seattle-based nonprofit research organization, and the cofounder of the Institute for Systems Biology.

Broken String Biosciences: Vincent Smith, Jessica Rich

Broken String Biosciences has appointed Vincent Smith as chief technology officer and Jessica Rich as VP of business development.

Smith will lead product development. He has executive experience from his time at Base Genomics and Exact Sciences Innovation. He also was VP of consumable development at Illumina. He holds a doctorate in biochemistry from Imperial College London.

Rich is the firm's first US-based employee and will develop a global commercialization strategy. She has held senior roles at Illumina, Bionano Genomics, and Synthego, and was chief commercial officer at 54gene.

GenomOncology: Garreth Hippe

Garreth Hippe has been appointed as chief commercial officer of Cleveland-based precision oncology software firm GenomOncology. Previously, he held leadership positions at Pierian, Ariadne Genomics, Elsevier, and Oracle Health.

