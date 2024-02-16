People in the News at Myriad Genetics, ASHG, Veracyte, Danaher, Molecular Assemblies, More

Myriad Genetics: Dallas Reed

Myriad Genetics appointed Dallas Reed as principal medical adviser to its women's health business unit, effective immediately. Reed is an Ob/Gyn and medical geneticist who serves as the chief of genetics at Tufts Medical Center and as an associate professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. She also serves as a board member for the Boston Market of the March of Dimes. She holds an M.D. from Boston University School of Medicine and a B.S. in biology from Dillard University.

ASHG: Amanda Perl

The American Society of Human Genetics has named Amanda Perl as its next CEO, effective May 14. Perl joins ASHG from the American Thyroid Association, where she served as executive director. Prior to that, Perl was the chief global member engagement officer at the Endocrine Society, where she led the creation of the society's first special interest groups to increase member engagement and value. Prior to that, Perl spent nine years with the Institute of Food Technologists. She holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and public communication from American University in Washington, D.C.

Veracyte: John Bishop

Veracyte board member John Bishop has informed the company that he will retire at the end of his current term as director and not stand for reelection at the company's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

Danaher: Walter Lohr

Walter Lohr, a member of Danaher's board of directors since 1983, announced he would retire from the board in May. Lohr was previously a partner at global law firm Hogan Lovells and before that served as assistant attorney general for the state of Maryland.

Molecular Assemblies: David Smoller and Stephen Turner

Enzymatic DNA synthesis company Molecular Assemblies has named David Smoller and Stephen Turner to its commercial-technology advisory board.

Smoller is a general partner of Cultivation Capital Life Sciences Fund, a venture fund focused on life science investing. He also serves as an entrepreneur in residence at St. Louis BioGenerator, the investment arm of BioSTL. He has also held leadership roles at Sigma-Aldrich and Genome Systems and cofounded Solis Agrosciences, Panome Bio, and Canopy Biosciences (acquired by Bruker). His earlier ventures include Sage Labs (acquired by Horizon Discovery) and ProteoPlex.

Turner founded Pacific Biosciences and was a member of the project team at Cornell University that developed the technology now used by PacBio in its sequencers. He is the author of more than 300 scientific papers in fields such as DNA sequencing technology, biophysics, genomics, and epigenomics and is listed as the inventor on more than 50 US patents and numerous published patent applications.

MDxHealth: Jan Pensaert

Jan Pensaert has resigned from MDxHealth's board of directors, effective Feb. 15. His resignation is not due to any disagreement with MDxHealth's operations, policies, or practices, the firm said. Pensaert is the founding managing partner of UK-based asset management company Valiance. He was also the CEO of La Fayette, whose assets under management grew to $5.5 billion from $750 million during his tenure, according to MDxHealth's website.

Epigenomics: Jochen Hummel

Epigenomics appointed Jochen Hummel as a member of the company's supervisory board effective Feb. 5, replacing Heikki Lanckriet, who stepped down on Jan. 31. For the time being, Hummel's appointment will end with Epigenomics' annual general meeting on May 29, 2024. Hummel has been a partner at WSB Wolf Beckerbauer Hummel & Partner since 2011.

Tataa Biocenter: Fabienne Deckert

Tataa Biocenter has appointed Fabienne Deckert to its scientific advisory board. Deckert has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and is currently a managing director at Complyomics Sarl, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked in various regulatory and research roles at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research and Novartis Pharma. Deckert holds a Ph.D. in experimental and clinical pharmacology.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.