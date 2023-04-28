People in the News at Mercy BioAnalytics, Quantum-Si, Nonagen Bioscience, Circular Genomics, More

Mercy BioAnalytics: Myla Lai-Goldman

Myla Lai-Goldman has been appointed to the board of directors of Mercy BioAnalytics, a company developing extracellular vesicle-based liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection. Most recently, she was executive VP as well as chief medical and chief scientific officer at Laboratory Corporation of America, where she worked for more than 18 years. She is also a cofounder and chairperson of GeneCentric Therapeutics, where she was previously president and CEO. In addition, she is a venture partner at Hatteras Venture Partners and a managing partner at Personalized Science, a diagnostic consulting company. Lai-Goldman holds an M.D. from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Quantum-Si: Katherine Atkinson, Alex Hutcheson, Christine Nishiyama, John Vieceli

Quantum-Si has made several new appointments to its leadership team, naming Katherine Atkinson as senior VP of demand generation and corporate brand, Alex Hutcheson as senior VP of sales and service, Christine Nishiyama as VP of supply chain and reagent manufacturing, and John Vieceli as VP of algorithms and data science.

Atkinson was previously chief commercial officer at Evofem Biosciences and before that held leadership positions at Truvian, Epic Sciences, Edico Genome, and Illumina.

Hutcheson was previously VP of sales, North America, at Inscripta and before that held roles at Pacific Biosciences, Genetix, Biacore, and Beckman Coulter.

Nishiyama was previously VP of operations at Oxford Nanoimaging and has also held positions at Berkeley Lights, Andor Technology, Hamamatsu Photonics, and Raytheon.

Vieceli was previously senior principal bioinformatics scientist at Illumina and has also held leadership positions at Omniome and Pacific Biosciences.

Nonagen Bioscience: Timothy Johnson

Nonagen Bioscience has named Timothy "TJ" Johnson as executive chair. Johnson has held C-suite and executive-level leadership positions for several life sciences companies, including Ventana Medical Systems, which was acquired by Roche in 2007. He spent more than 12 years as president and CEO and as a member of the board of directors at HTG Molecular Diagnostics. Previously, he spent more than 10 years at Hillenbrand Industries. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University.

Circular Genomics: Paul Sargeant

Circular Genomics, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company developing precision medicine and diagnostic tools based on circular RNA, has appointed Paul Sargeant as CEO. Sargeant has more than 25 years of life science industry leadership and management experience including clinical diagnostics assay, instrumentation platform, and software development; regulatory approvals; and commercial launch experience, according to Circular. Most recently, Sargeant was CEO of Rebus Biosystems, an Illumina Ventures-backed spatial biology company. He holds a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Cambridge.

Foresight Diagnostics: Uplaksh Kumar

Uplaksh Kumar will be joining Foresight Diagnostics' board of directors in conjunction with the firm's recent Series B financing round. Kumar is a venture partner at Foresite Capital, the lead investor in the round. Previously, he was senior VP of strategic operations and scale at Grail. Prior to that, he was head of operations at Verily and held various leadership positions at Life Technologies, BD, Lonza, and Qiagen.

Acuamark Diagnostics: Giulia Kennedy

Cancer testing firm Acuamark Diagnostics has appointed Giulia Kennedy to its board of directors. She is former CSO and chief medical officer of cancer genetics company Veracyte. Prior to that, she was with Affymetrix. William Gedale, executive chairman of New York City-based Acuamark, said in a statement that Kennedy's diverse experience in diagnostics and expertise in attracting capital and driving commercial development are essential to this phase of Acuamark's growth.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.