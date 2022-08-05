People in the News at Mainz Biomed, Stilla Technologies, Singular Genomics, Berkeley Lights, More

Mainz Biomed: Frank Krieg-Schneider

Mainz Biomed has appointed Frank Krieg-Schneider as VP of development. He will lead commercialization efforts across the company's portfolio of cancer detection products including its flagship ColoAlert test. Krieg-Schneider most recently led the clinical diagnostics division at Germany's R-Biopharm. He also previously served as CEO of molecular diagnostics firm GNA Biosolutions, and prior to that spent two decades in senior management and executive roles with Qiagen, including head of R&D for diagnostic sample preparation and head of global strategic alliances.

Stilla Technologies: Yvan Sergeant

Stilla Technologies has appointed Yvan Sergeant to the position of VP and general manager of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Sergeant held prior leadership positions at PerkinElmer, Caliper Life Sciences, and Trinean. He joins Stilla from Quanterix, where he served as VP and general manager of that firm's European business.

Singular Genomics: Sam Ropp, Jeff Bullard

Singular Genomics has appointed Sam Ropp as chief commercial officer. Reporting to CEO Drew Spaventa, he will oversee commercialization of the G4 sequencing platform. Ropp joins Singular from 10x Genomics, where he was senior VP of global sales. He has also held leadership roles at Becton Dickinson, Molecular Devices, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. He holds a doctorate in biomedical sciences from Wright State University.

Singular also appointed Jeff Bullard as head of sales for North America. Bullard also joins Singular from 10x Genomics, where he was senior director of sales for the Americas. Prior to that, he held a variety of roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies, Ion Torrent, and Applied Biosystems.

Berkeley Lights: Rolando Brawer

Berkeley Lights has appointed Rolando Brawer as executive vice president of strategy and corporate development. Brawer previously served as vice president of science and technology, alliances and ventures at Danaher Corporation and as vice president of corporate development at Exact Sciences. He also led Thermo Fisher Scientific's global strategy for out-licensing and commercial supply for the company's Life Science Solutions Group. Brawer started his corporate development career at Invitrogen/Life Technologies.

