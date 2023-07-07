People in the News at Invitae, Theralink Technologies, Camena Bioscience

Invitae: Christine Gorjanc

Invitae has appointed Christine Gorjanc as interim CFO, effective July 1. In connection with her appointment, she resigned from the audit and compensation committees of the board, where she had served as an independent member. Gorjanc previously served as CFO of Arlo Technologies, a home automation company, and as CFO of Netgear, where she had previously served as chief accounting officer and VP of finance. Prior to that, Gorjanc served as VP, controller, treasurer, and assistant secretary at Aspect Communications and as manager of tax for Tandem Computers.

Theralink Technologies: Faith Zaslavsky, Mick Ruxin

Theralink Technologies has appointed Faith Zaslavsky as CEO. She will take the helm from Mick Ruxin, who will transition to the role of chief medical officer. Zaslavsky has served as the company's president and chief operating officer since December 2022. Prior to that, she spent more than 20 years at Myriad Genetics, most recently as president of oncology, where she was instrumental in the commercialization of tests to detect mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

Camena Bioscience: Lee Lindley, Aditya Rajagopal

In conjunction with Camena Bioscience's recent Series A financing, Lee Lindley and Aditya Rajagopal have joined the company's board of directors.

Lindley is a member of the investment team at Mercia, Camena's lead investor in the round. He holds a BA in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge and a master's in research methods from the University of Manchester.

Rajagopal is the founder and chief technology officer of cancer diagnostics firm ChromaCode. He is also the cofounder and executive chairman of Esperto Medical.

For additional recent items on appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.