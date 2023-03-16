People in the News at Invitae, Resolve Biosciences, 54gene, Arima Genomics, Accelerate Diagnostics

Invitae: Michael Korn

Invitae appointed Michael Korn as its chief medical officer for oncology, effective March 13. Korn previously served as CMO at Caris Life Sciences and remains on the faculty at the University of California, San Francisco as a volunteer clinical professor in the division of hematology/oncology. At UCSF, he founded and led the Precision Oncology Initiative and the molecular tumor board and was the lead investigator of clinical trials exploring new treatments for advanced cancers. He obtained his medical degree from the Philipps University Marburg and graduated from the University of Düsseldorf in Germany. He completed his internal medicine and medical oncology training at the West German Cancer Center – University Hospital Essen.

Resolve Biosciences: John Stark, Jason Gammack

Resolve Biosciences has appointed John Stark as CEO. Previous CEO and Cofounder Jason Gammack will leave the company.

Stark was most recently CEO of protein sequencing company Quantum-Si. He was also CEO of single-cell genomics firm Celsee, acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories in 2020. He has also held senior leadership positions at Life Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, and Affymetrix.

54gene: Ron Chiarello, Teresia Bost, Tobi Oke, Temi Awogboro

54gene has promoted Ron Chiarello to CEO. He had been co-CEO since the beginning of the year with Teresia Bost, who had been serving in an interim capacity since October. Prior to joining 54gene, Chiarello was founder, CEO, and chairman of Alveo Technologies.

Bost remains with the company as an adviser.

54gene also appointed Tobi Oke, managing partner of Nigeria-based venture capital fund V8 Capital Partners, to its board of directors. Additionally, the company said that another African venture capitalist, Temi Awogboro, will serve as an adviser and an observer on the board.

Arima Genomics: John Palma, Don Hardison

Arima Genomics has appointed John Palma and Don Hardison to its board of directors. Palma is currently VP of global medical affairs at Agilent Technologies. Hardison has served as the president and CEO of Biotheranostics, now a Hologic company, and sits on the boards of BioPorto, Cytek Biosciences, HTG Molecular, and MDxHealth.

Accelerate Diagnostics: David Patience, Steve Reichling

Accelerate Diagnostics has named David Patience as its new CFO, effective April 1. He replaces Steve Reichling, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. Patience was previously senior director, head of business development and strategic finance, at Accelerate. Prior to that, he was director, head of finance, planning and analysis and corporate development. Before joining Accelerate, Patience was with Morgan Stanley's investment banking division. He was also in equity research at Continental Advisors and held various financial research roles at Nuveen Investments. Reichling has been with Accelerate since 2012 and will remain in a consulting role with the firm through 2023.

