People in the News at Invitae, Cepheid, Nucleai, Angle, Quantum-Si, Twist Bioscience

Invitae: Yafei (Roxi) Wen, Christine Gorjanc

Yafei (Roxi) Wen is resigning as chief financial officer of Invitae, effective June 30, "to pursue other opportunities." Christine Gorjanc, chair of the audit committee of Invitae's board of directors, will take over as interim CFO on July 1 while the company is conducting a search for a new CFO. Gorjanc previously served as CFO of Arlo Technologies and of Netgear.

Cepheid: Vitor Rocha

Vitor Rocha has joined Cepheid as president. He comes to the molecular diagnostics company after 12 years at Phillips, during which he served as CEO of Phillips North America and CEO of the firm's global ultrasound business. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at GE Healthcare. Roche holds an MBA in business administration and management from Penn State University and an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from PUC Minas University in Brazil.

Nucleai: Oscar Puig, Suzana Couto

Nucleai, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based company specializing in AI-powered spatial biology, has appointed Oscar Puig as VP of translational medicine and diagnostics, and Suzana Couto as a scientific adviser.

Puig has worked at Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche/Genentech, Merck, BeiGene, Lilly, and Phosphorus Diagnostics. He specializes in clinical biomarkers and companion diagnostics, and has more than 50 peer-reviewed publications to his name. He holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Valencia, Spain, and carried out his postdoctoral research at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany.

Couto is head of pathology at Neomorph, and has more than 15 years of experience working in multiple stages of drug discovery. Prior to Neomorph, she led a digital pathology team at Genentech, and pathology teams at Celgene and Genmab. Before joining industry, Couto led a comparative pathology core serving Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Rockefeller University, and Weill Cornell Medical School. She is a board certified veterinary pathologist and holds a Ph.D. in comparative pathology from the University of California, Davis.

Angle: Garth Selvey, Jan Groen

Angle has announced that its board chairman, Garth Selvey, plans to leave the company concurrent with the publication of the firm's 2023 interims in September, handing over the position to Jan Groen, currently an independent nonexecutive director on the board. Selvey initially became chairman in 2007, overseeing the clinical development of Angle's Parsortix cell-based liquid biopsy system, which received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for use in metastatic breast cancer last year.

Groen joined the Angle board in November 2018. He is currently CEO and chairman at Intravacc BV and was previously the CEO of MDxHealth and president and chief operating officer of Agendia.

Quantum-Si: Jack Kenny

Quantum-Si has appointed Jack Kenny to its board of directors. Kenny is CEO of Meridian Bioscience. He was previously senior VP and general manager, North America, at Siemens Healthcare, and VP and general manager, US region for diagnostic systems at Becton Dickinson.

Twist Bioscience: Robert Werner

Twist Bioscience has appointed Robert Werner as chief accounting officer. Werner comes to the firm from Invitae, where he was also chief accounting officer. Prior to that, he served as VP of finance and corporate controller at Proteus Digital Health. Werner is a CPA and holds a master of accountancy from Brigham Young University.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.