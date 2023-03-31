People in the News at Integrated DNA Technologies, AdvaMedDx, Waters, Pacific Edge

Integrated DNA Technologies: Linda De Jesus

Linda De Jesus has been appointed as VP and general manager, global head of commercial, of Integrated DNA Technologies. Most recently, she was senior VP and chief commercial officer at Azenta Life Sciences, and before that, she was VP and general manager for the chromatography and mass spectrometry division of Thermo Fisher Scientific. De Jesus holds an executive MBA from the University of Connecticut School of Business and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Columbia University.

AdvaMedDx: Thierry Bernard, Norman Schwartz

AdvaMedDx has named Qiagen CEO Thierry Bernard as chairperson of the board of directors, succeeding Bio-Rad Laboratories CEO Norman Schwartz. AdvaMed represents more than 75 manufacturers of in vitro diagnostic tests and technologies in the US and abroad. Bernard joined Qiagen in 2015 and has served as CEO since 2019. He previously held executive positions at BioMérieux.

Waters: Richard Fearon

Waters has appointed Richard Fearon to its board of directors. Fearon is the former vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer of multinational power management company Eaton. Prior to joining Eaton in 2002, he served in senior corporate and strategic planning roles at companies including Transamerica, NatSteel, and Walt Disney. He holds an A.B. in economics from Stanford University, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Pacific Edge: Glen Costin

New Zealand cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge has appointed Glen Costin to the new role of president, Asia Pacific, to lead the build-out of the company's APAC business. Previous to joining Pacific Edge, Costin led his own firm, MDL Asia, assisting with the APAC expansion of small and medium-sized medical, diagnostics, and life science companies. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Abcam, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Becton Dickinson. Pacific Edge's lead product is the urine-based Cxbladder test, which measures gene expression to detect or rule out the presence of bladder cancer.

