People in the News at Illumina, Pacific Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, Delfi Diagnostics, More

Illumina: Stephen MacMillan, Scott Ullem

Illumina has added Hologic CEO Stephen MacMillan and Scott Ullem, CFO of Edwards Lifesciences, to its board of directors, effective immediately. MacMillan will also serve as non-executive chair of the board.

The moves come just a week after shareholders voted to replace previous chair John Thompson with Andrew Teno, a director candidate backed by dissident investor Carl Icahn. Illumina disclosed its plan to increase the size of its board near the beginning of the contested board election.

MacMillan joined Hologic in 2013 as president and CEO and was elected chair of the firm's board in 2015. Prior to that, he was CEO of Stryker. Previously, he has served on the boards of Alere, Boston Scientific, and Texas Instruments.

Ullem has been CFO at Edwards Lifesciences, a medical device firm, since 2014. Prior to that, he was CFO at Bemis Company. He spent nearly two decades in investment banking, reaching the level of managing director at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. He also serves on the boards of Berry Global and Egnite. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Pacific Biosciences: Olga Troyanskaya, Jay Shendure, Jody Puglisi

Pacific Biosciences has appointed Olga Troyanskaya to its scientific advisory board (SAB). She replaces Jody Puglisi, a professor at Stanford University.

Troyanskaya is a professor of computer science at Princeton University and an expert in bioinformatics. She is also the deputy director of genomics at the Flatiron Institute. She holds a doctorate in biomedical informatics from Stanford University.

The firm also announced that Jay Shendure will serve as chair of the SAB.

Myriad Genetics: Adam Brufsky

Myriad Genetics named Adam Brufsky as scientific advisor to its oncology business unit. Brufsky is a board-certified physician in internal medicine and medical oncology and a professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He earned his medical and PhD degrees from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, completed an internal medicine residency at Harvard Medical School's Brigham and Women's Hospital, and completed a medical oncology fellowship at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Delfi Diagnostics: David Morgenstern

David Morgenstern has been appointed as VP of clinical development at Delfi Diagnostics. He joins the cancer liquid biopsy company from Roche Diagnostics, where he was most recently head of clinical development for oncology and genetics. Prior to that, he led clinical affairs at pharmaceutical company Endocyte, and before that, he managed clinical studies at Merck. Morgenstern holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology from Indiana University.

Almaden Genomics Advisory Board

Almaden Genomics has announced the inaugural members of its advisory board. Members include: Samir Cordy, senior VP for informatics at City of Hope Cancer Center; Rayna Herman, chief commercial officer of Eversana; serial entrepreneur Graham Hughes, a former executive at SAS Analytics and GE Healthcare; Adrian Lee, director of the Institute of Precision Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC; and David Miller, operating partner of private equity firm GHO Capital and a former senior VP of global market access at Biogen.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.