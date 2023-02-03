People in the News at Illumina, Centogene, BioSkryb

Illumina: Joydeep Goswami

Illumina has permanently installed Joydeep Goswami as CFO, effective immediately. He had been serving in the role on an interim basis since July.

Goswami will be responsible for Illumina's financial planning and analysis, accounting, investor relations, internal audit, tax, and treasury functions. He will also continue to lead the corporate development and strategic planning function, as he has done since 2019.

Prior to joining Illumina, he was president of clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He also held executive roles at Life Technologies. He began his career at management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Goswami holds a doctorate in chemical engineering and MBA from MIT.

Centogene: Peter Bauer

Peter Bauer has been appointed to the board of management of Centogene, effective Jan. 24, and as managing director of subsidiary Centogene GmbH. He has served as Centogene's chief medical and genomic officer since 2022 after holding various management positions within the company. Previously, he headed the molecular diagnostics laboratory at the Institute of Medical Genetics and Applied Genomics at University Hospital Tübingen.

BioSkryb: Suresh Pisharody

Suresh Pisharody has been appointed as CEO of BioSkryb, succeeding founding CEO Jay West, who will assume the role of chief technology officer and remain a member of the firm's board of directors. Most recently, Pisharody served as entrepreneur in residence at Illumina Ventures. Before that, he held various positions, mostly in marketing, at Illumina, Personalis, Guardant Health, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.