People in the News at Illumina, Agilent, Deepull, Sphere Fluidics, Nucleai, 23andMe

Illumina: Anna Richo

Illumina has added Anna Richo, corporate senior VP and strategic adviser to the general counsel and CEO at Cargill, to its board of directors. Richo brings more than 30 years of experience as an attorney and legal executive. She formerly served as general counsel, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary at Cargill. Prior to that, she was executive VP and general counsel at Belgian pharmaceutical firm UCB and senior VP and chief compliance officer at Amgen. She also holds seats on the boards of Exelon, the Cargill Foundation, and DePaul University.

Agilent Technologies: Hans Bishop

Hans Bishop has stepped down from Agilent Technologies' board of directors "due to other commitments." He joined the board in 2017 and is the president and cofounder of Altos Labs. The company said that Bishop will continue advising the company and Agilent CEO Padraig McDonnell in an informal capacity.

Deepull: Didier Deltort

Didier Deltort has been appointed to the board of directors of Spanish molecular diagnostics developer Deepull. Deltort is a senior adviser at Mérieux Equity Partners, and will be the board representative of the Pertinence Invest 2 Fund managed by UI Investissement and advised by Mérieux Equity Partners. Previously, he held senior roles in Europe, the Middle East, and the US for GE Healthcare, including senior VP of global monitoring solutions and managing director of GE Healthcare Finland. He has also previously held leadership roles at Boston Scientific, Zimmer Biomet, and HP. He holds a master's degree in biomedical engineering from the Université de Technologie de Compiègne in France.

Sphere Fluidics: Curtis Nicholson

Sphere Fluidics, a Cambridge, UK-based provider of microfluidics-based tools for single-cell analysis and isolation, has appointed Curtis Nicholson as director of sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Nicholson has previously served as UK business manager of assay solutions at Bio-Techne, technical sales specialist at Becton Dickinson, and application specialist at Millipore. He holds an M.Sc. in immunology from King's College London and a B.Sc. in medical microbiology from the University of Leeds.

Nucleai: Vikas Ahuja

Spatial omics informatics firm Nucleai said that it has appointed Vikas Ahuja as VP of strategic partnerships. He will be responsible for forming partnerships with diagnostic firms, contract research organizations, assay and instrument vendors, and software companies to aid the deployment of Nucleai's AI-based software platform at scale for use in late-stage clinical trials and diagnostic applications. Ahuja was previously the VP of business development and strategy at Ambry Genetics, where he was responsible for corporate strategy, M&A activities, licensing projects, and international business segments.

23andMe: Kathy Hibbs

Kathy Hibbs will retire as chief administrative officer of 23andMe, effective May 24. Hibbs will remain a consultant to the company to support the transition of legal and regulatory related work.

