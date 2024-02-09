People in the News at Helio Genomics, SPT Labtech, PreludeDx, Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute

Helio Genomics: Gary Frazier

Helio Genomics, an Irvine, California-based cancer diagnostics technology and test developer, has named Gary Frazier as chief growth officer. Frazier founded and was CEO at diagnostic laboratory Worksite Labs and direct-to-consumer healthcare software company OM Healthcare. He also previously served as VP of mergers and acquisitions for Paladin Healthcare and as VP of strategy and business development with Dignity Health.

SPT Labtech: Morten Frost Norgreen

Morten Frost Norgreen has been appointed as chief commercial officer of Melbourn, UK-based SPT Labtech, a new position with the company. He joins the firm from Veracyte, where he was chief commercial officer of IVD. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Agilent Technologies and at IQvia.

PreludeDx: Chris Emery

PreludeDx has appointed Chris Emery as its VP of strategic marketing and business development, a newly created role to support the company in expanding market adoption of its ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) risk assessment test. Emery has more than 25 years of experience working with laboratory services, medical device, and biopharmaceutical companies. He joins PreludeDx from Halo Precision Diagnostics where he served as the chief business officer of molecular diagnostics. Prior to that he served in various leadership roles with Menarini, Abbott, Novartis, and Labcorp. He obtained his executive MBA from Pepperdine University and his B.A. in communications studies from University of California, San Diego.

Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute: Andrew Gardner, Christopher Taron

Andrew Gardner has been appointed as the inaugural CSO of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (GMGI), a nonprofit organization that focuses on challenges facing the oceans, human health, and the environment. He joins GMGI from New England Biolabs, where he spent 28 years, most recently as scientific director of molecular enzymology.

GMGI also appointed Christopher Taron as senior director of protein science and innovation. He is the former director of protein expression and modification research at New England Biolabs.

