People in the News at Ginkgo Bioworks, Curve Biosciences, Arima Genomics, Sphere Fluidics, More

Ginkgo Bioworks: Steven Coen, Marie Fallon

Ginkgo Bioworks has announced the appointment of Steven Coen as chief accounting officer. Ginkgo's current CAO, Marie Fallon, will step down effective May 15, and remain with the firm through June 2 to support the transition and then serve as a consultant to Ginkgo for an interim period.

Coen brings more than 30 years of public accounting and corporate finance leadership experience. He comes to the firm from Charles River Laboratories, where he was corporate VP and corporate controller. He also spent 17 years in the audit practice at Deloitte & Touche.

Curve Biosciences: Nathan Hunkapiller, Chuba Oyolu

Curve Biosciences, a company leveraging its Chronic Disease Tissue Atlas to develop liquid biopsy tests and other products for chronic disease care, this week announced the appointment of Nathan Hunkapiller as CSO and Chuba Oyolu as chief technology officer.

Hunkapiller joined the company last year as a scientific adviser. Prior to that he was senior VP of R&D at Grail. Earlier, he was VP of R&D at Natera. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the University of California, San Francisco and a bachelor's degree in biology from Stanford University.

Oyolu joined Curve last year in a technical advisory role. He was previously founding scientist and senior site director at Counsyl. He holds a Ph.D. in bioengineering from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

Arima Genomics: Gabrielle Raia

Gabrielle (Gabi) Raia has been appointed senior VP of discovery and clinical sales at Arima Genomics, a new position at the Carlsbad, California-based 3D genomics firm. Most recently, she was senior VP of global sales of Genapsys, and later Sequencing Health. Previously, she held senior sales positions at Invitae, Illumina, Life Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, and Affymetrix. Raia has a B.S. in molecular and cell biology from Penn State University.

Sphere Fluidics: Kenneth Hitchner

Kenneth Hitchner has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors of UK-based single-cell analysis firm Sphere Fluidics. He spent much of his 28-year career in various positions at Goldman Sachs. Prior to that, he was a fighter bomber for the US Navy.

CS Genetics: Jeremy Preston, Luke Edelman

Jeremy Preston has been promoted to CEO of San Diego-based single-cell genomics startup CS Genetics after serving as the firm's chief commercial officer. He is succeeding founder Luke Edelman, who will move into the newly created position of chief technology officer. Preston previously held senior positions in sales, marketing, and product management at Illumina.

Prostatype Genomics: Gerald Andriole

Gerald Andriole has been appointed as chief medical officer of Swedish diagnostics firm Prostatype Genomics. Most recently, he was a professor of urology and director of the Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins University. Before that, he was a professor and chief of urologic surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the Siteman Cancer Center, and Washington University School of Medicine. Andriole holds an M.D. from Jefferson Medical College.

Quantum-Si: Jeff Keyes

Jeff Keyes has been appointed CFO of proteomics company Quantum-Si, effective May 15. Previously, he held the same position at medical device firm Spinal Elements and at pharmaceuticals developer Custopharm. He also had leadership roles in finance, accounting, and mergers and acquisitions support at various life science companies. Keyes holds a B.A. in accounting from Western Washington University.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.