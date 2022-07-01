People in the News at Genomill, Oxford Nanopore, Myriad Genetics, More

Genomill: Mike Doherty

Genomill has appointed Mike Doherty, the former head of product development at Foundation Medicine, to its board of directors. In addition to serving on the board, Doherty will also be a strategic adviser as Genomill prepares to commercialize its Geno1 technology, a pre-sequencing platform to improve cost, performance, and scalability of next-generation sequencing.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies: Duncan Tatton-Brown

Oxford Nanopore Technologies has appointed Duncan Tatton-Brown as the incoming non-executive chair. Tatton-Brown will succeed Peter Allen, who will retire from the board at the end of July 2022. Currently, Tatton-Brown is a senior adviser to Ocado Group, a UK technology company, and serves on the boards of Cazoo and Trainline. Before that, he was Ocado's CFO from 2012 to 2020. Tatton-Brown holds a master's degree in engineering from King's College, Cambridge, UK.

Myriad Genetics: Dennis Langer

Dennis Langer, a member of Myriad Genetics' board of directors, is resigning as a director, effective June 30. After retiring from this position, Langer will provide consulting services to the company for one year.

