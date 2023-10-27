People in the News at Genomenon, Mainz Biomed, Waters, AMP, SeqOne Genomics, More

Genomenon: Jon Murray, Colleen McMillen, Dave Anstey

Bioinformatics company Genomenon has appointed Jon Murray as VP of sales, Colleen McMillen as VP of marketing, and Dave Anstey as VP of pharma business development.

Murray was previously senior director of sales for Qiagen Digital Insights products in the US and Latin America. Before that, he held sales positions at CLC Bio, which Qiagen acquired in 2013. He holds an MBA in finance from Loyola Marymount University and a BSc in biology and chemistry from California State Polytechnic University.

McMillen comes to Genomenon from LumiraDx, where she was VP of communications. Prior to that, she was VP of marketing and communications at Celmatix. She holds an MBA in marketing from NYU's Stern School of Business and a bachelor in journalism from the University of Missouri.

Anstey joined Genomenon in 2018 and previously held a sales position there. Before that, he was VP of sales at Fabric Genomics. He holds an MBA in strategic management and international business from the University of Ottawa and a BSc in biology from Carleton University.

Mainz Biomed: Tarrin Khairi-Taraki

Mainz Biomed has appointed Tarrin Khairi-Taraki as VP of commercial operations, EMEA, where he will focus on commercialization of the company's ColoAlert test. He previously served as cofounder and VP of business development at prenatal testing laboratory Eluthia, as well as regional manager for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg for Natera. Khairi-Taraki was also a business development manager for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at Qiagen's AmniSure.

Waters: Jonathan Pratt, Christos Ross

Waters said this week that Jonathan Pratt has stepped down from his role as senior VP of the Waters division to pursue employment elsewhere. Christos Ross, who currently serves as senior VP of global operations, will serve as interim SVP of the Waters division until a permanent successor is named. Ross, who will also continue to serve in his role in global operations, joined Waters in 2022 from MilliporeSigma, where he was interim sector head of life science and head of integrated supply chain operations.

Association for Molecular Pathology: Lauren Menser

The Association for Molecular Pathology has appointed Lauren Menser as its CEO, succeeding Mary Steele Williams after her retirement. Menser has served AMP for more than 17 years in various capacities. She currently manages AMP's membership and marketing & communications teams.

SeqOne Genomics: Martin Dubuc

Martin Dubuc has been appointed to the board of directors of SeqOne Genomics, a French bioinformatics company. Most recently, he was head of Biogen's global digital health division. Previously, he held positions at Pfizer, Merck, and Biogen.

Aspira Women's Health: Levi Downs, Nisha Garg, Tamika Sea

Aspira Women's Health has established a clinical advisory board and named Levi Downs, Nisha Garga, and Tamika Sea as its initial members.

Downs is director of gynecologic oncology at Park Nicollet Health Services in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is the current president of the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology.

Garga is a gynecologic surgeon with Phoenix-based Arizona Gynecology Consultants and an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at both the University of Arizona College of Medicine and at the Creighton University School of Medicine.

Sea is the founder and owner of Atlanta, Georgia-based Advanced Women's Care Center and has served as the chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

RealSeq: Mikael Kubista

Mikael Kubista has joined the scientific advisory board of RealSeq Biosciences. He is a cofounder and director of TATAA Biocenter, and he currently heads the Laboratory of Gene Expression at the Institute of Biotechnology, Biocev, Czech Academy of Sciences. Working out of the GoCo Health Innovation City in Sweden, Kubista also advises biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Based in Santa Cruz, California, RealSeq develops technologies focused on RNA fragmentomics, small RNA analysis, next-generation sequencing-based tools, and biomarkers.

Day Zero Diagnostics: Jeff Mirviss

Day Zero Diagnostics has named Jeff Mirviss as chair of its board of directors. Mirviss has more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles across sales, marketing, and general management in healthcare. He currently serves as executive VP and president of the Peripheral Interventions business at Boston Scientific and as a member of that firm's executive committee. Merviss is also on the executive board of AdvaMed.

Cellomics: Andy Liu

Cellomics has appointed Andy Liu group CEO of the company. He was previously president of data security and privacy firm Basebit Technology as well as president of Asia Pacific and China for life sciences analytics and clinical research firm Iqvia. He also worked at Merck and UCB Pharma. Based in Hong Kong, Cellomics develops liquid biopsy tests for cancer screening, precision diagnosis, and disease monitoring leveraging circulating tumor cell-based technology, as well as PCR- and next-generations sequencing-based technology.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.