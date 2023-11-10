People in the News at Geneoscopy, VedaBio, MeMed, Nautilus Biotech, Enhanc3D Genomics, More

Geneoscopy: Don Hardison

Don Hardison has been appointed as chairman of the board of Geneoscopy, a St. Louis-based developer of molecular diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Hardison previously served as a strategic advisor to the company. He also previously served as president and CEO of Biotheranostics until its acquisition by Hologic in February 2021. Before that, he was president, CEO, and director at Good Start Genetics. Hardison was also president and CEO of Exact Sciences from 2000 to 2007, and has held multiple senior leadership positions at Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, and SmithKline Beecham.

VedaBio: Rashid Bashir, Daniel Durocher, Patrick Hsu, David Perlin

VedaBio, a San Diego-based developer of multiplexed CRISPR-based molecular detection technology, has formed its scientific advisory board comprising Rashid Bashir, Daniel Durocher, Patrick Hsu, and David Perlin.

Bashir is a company cofounder and was recently elected to the National Academy of Medicine. He has held numerous roles at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, currently serving as the dean of the Grainger College of Engineering and Grainger distinguished chair in bioengineering.

Durocher is chair of VedaBio's SAB and currently serves as senior investigator at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, cofounder and SAB member of Repare Therapeutics, and cofounder of Induxion Therapeutics. He is also a full professor at the University of Toronto.

Hsu is cofounder of the Arc Institute and assistant professor of bioengineering and a faculty fellow at the University of California, Berkeley. Previously, he served as principal investigator at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Perlin currently serves as CSO and executive VP at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation.

VedaBio launched last month with $40 million in Series A financing.

MeMed: Ori Hadomi, Peter Scheu, Scott Garrett

MeMed has appointed Ori Hadomi as chairman of the board of directors and Scott Garrett as a member of the board. The company has also named Peter Scheu as president of MeMed US.

Hadomi currently serves as VP of strategic initiatives and partnerships at Medtronic. Previously, he was CEO at Mazor Robotics, which was later acquired by Medtronic. Garrett is currently a senior operating partner at healthcare-focused private equity firm Water Street Healthcare Partners. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of Beckman Coulter. Scheu was previously president of North American commercial operations at LumiraDx. Before that, he was president of North American commercial operations at Alere, as well as president of anatomical pathology at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Nautilus Biotechnology: Martin Huber

Nautilus Biotechnology has named Martin Huber VP of biochemistry and flow cell development. Huber was previously the founder, chief technology officer, and CEO of single-molecule analysis firm Quantapore. Before that he held senior scientists positions at Ion Torrent and Nanosphere.

Enhanc3D Genomics: Hazel Jones

Hazel Jones has been appointed as chief operating officer of UK spatial genomics company Enhanc3D. Previously, she held various roles at AstraZeneca, including executive product director of clinical data and head of business planning and operations in oncology R&D. She was also previously head of combination therapies at Cancer Research UK. Jones holds a BSc in pharmacology and a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Leeds.

Eurobio Scientific: Catherine Courboillet

Catherine Courboillet is joining the board of Eurobio Scientific as the French in vitro diagnostics and life sciences firm broadens the profiles and skills of its board. She started her career at Swedish IVD company Pharmacia Diag. Afterward, Courboillet developed the specialized biology laboratory at Générale de Santé, then joined Cerba Healthcare Group, where she currently serves as its president, according to Cerba's website.

