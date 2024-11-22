People in the News at GeneDx, Caris Life Sciences, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, More

GeneDx: Heidi Chen

Heidi Chen has been appointed as chief legal officer and corporate secretary of GeneDx, effective Nov. 25. She joins the genome diagnostics company from Zoetis, where she was general counsel after the firm spun off from Pfizer in 2013. Prior to that, she held various leadership positions on Pfizer's legal team, and before that, she worked at Hughes & Hubbard and Clifford Chance. Chen holds a J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.S. from Yale University.

Caris Life Sciences: Jeffrey Vacirca

Jeffrey Vacirca has joined the board of directors of Caris Life Sciences. He is the CEO and chairman of the board of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and the medical director for oncology network development at Mt. Sinai Health Network. He also founded the Conquering Cancer PAC and cofounded OneOncology and Odonate Therapeutics. Vacirca holds an M.D. from St. George's University School of Medicine.

Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation: Pardis Sabeti

Pardis Sabeti has been elected as a trustee of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. She is a core member of the Broad Institute and a leader in the institute's infectious disease and microbiome program. She is also a professor at the Center for Systems Biology and the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University, a professor in the Department of Immunology and Infectious Disease at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.

Mobilion Systems: Steven Carr, Ashok Dongre, Alexey Nesvizhskii, Ben Orsburn, Birgit Schilling, Nikolai Slavov, John Yates III

Mobilion Systems has formed a proteomics advisory board to provide the company with guidance as it aims to apply its SLIM ion mobility technology to proteomics. Members of the board are Steven Carr, Ashok Dongre, Alexey Nesvizhskii, Ben Orsburn, Birgit Schilling, Nikolai Slavov, and John Yates III.

Carr is senior director of proteomics at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Dongre is senior director and head of proteomics, discovery and developmental sciences at Bristol Myers Squibb. Nesvizhskii is a professor of bioinformatics at the University of Michigan and the developer of a number of widely used proteomics software packages. Orsburn is a mass spectrometry and proteomics researcher with extensive experience in the development and application of proteomics technologies. Schilling is a professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and director of the mass spectrometry core. Slavov is a professor in the department of bioengineering at Northeastern University and founding director of the Parallel Squared Technology Institute. Yates is a professor in the departments of molecular medicine and neurobiology at the Scripps Research Institute.

