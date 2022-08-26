People in the News at Gencove, IsoPlexis, HTG Molecular, More

Gencove: Josh Mann

Gencove announced that Josh Mann has joined as chief commercial officer. He will be responsible for commercialization of Gencove's low-pass whole-genome sequencing software and service platform.

Mann comes to the firm from NeoGenomics Laboratories, where he was director of business development for informatics. He has also held executive roles at Sophia Genetics, TwinStrand Biosciences, and Meso Scale Diagnostics and spent eight years in sales at Qiagen.

Mann holds an MBA from the Julius Maximilians University of Würzburg.

IsoPlexis: Nachum Shamir, Siddhartha Kadia, Michael Egholm

IsoPlexis has appointed Nachum "Homi" Shamir to its board of directors as a class II director. Shamir was most recently chairman and CEO of Luminex from 2014 through its sale to DiaSorin in 2021. Previously, Shamir was president and CEO of Given Imaging from 2006 through its sale to Covidien (now Medtronic) in 2014. Shamir currently serves on the board of directors of Strata Skin Sciences and as chairman of the boards of Mediwound and Cactus Acquisition.

IsoPlexis also said that it has accepted the resignations of Siddhartha Kadia and Michael Egholm from its board. IsoPlexis will continue to search for an additional board member and expects to fill this opening prior to its next annual meeting.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics: Thomas Dubensky

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has appointed Thomas Dubensky to its board of directors. Dubensky was the founding CEO of Tempest Therapeutics and currently serves as president of that company. He has also previously served as CSO of Aduro Biotech, Immune Design, and Anza Therapeutics, which he also cofounded.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.