People in the News at Gencove, Biocept, Yourgene, Akoya Biosciences, and More

General Atlantic: Mark Stevenson

Mark Stevenson has joined global growth equity firm General Atlantic as a senior advisor. Until his retirement last year, he was executive VP and chief operating officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he is still a member of the scientific advisory board. He joined Thermo Fisher in 2014 as president of the Life Sciences Solutions unit after the firm acquired Life Technologies, where he was president and chief operating officer. Before that, he held the same titles at Applied Biosystems, which merged with Invitrogen in 2008 to form Life Technologies. Stevenson holds an MBA from Henley Management School and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Reading in the UK.

Gencove: Alex Dickinson

Gencove has appointed Alex Dickinson to its board of directors. Dickinson is cofounder and a director for ChromaCode, a molecular diagnostics firm. He was senior VP at Illumina where he helped build BaseSpace and led that firm's global population sequencing program. He was also cofounder and CEO of Helixis and Luxtera. Dickinson holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Adelaide and an MBA from Columbia University.

Biocept: Michael Dugan, Nathaniel Sweed

Biocept has terminated the employment of Michael Dugan, its CMO and medical director, effective March 17, the firm said in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Biocept gave no reason for the action but said it has promoted Associate Medical Director Nathaniel Sweed to medical director and designated an undisclosed new medical director of the company's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical lab in San Diego. Dugan joined Biocept in August 2020.

Yourgene: Barry Hextall, Peter Charles

Barry Hextall has stepped down as CFO of Yourgene, effective immediately. Peter Charles was appointed interim CFO with non-board capacity. The UK-based firm has begun the process of finding a permanent CFO, it said. Charles is CEO of Peter Charles Limited, a UK-based financial consulting firm. Hextall has been with Yourgene for eight years and will remain as a company secretary until a full-time successor is appointed. He will provide an orderly handover over the next six months.

Akoya Biosciences: Joe Driscoll, Johnny Ek

Akoya Biosciences has appointed Johnny Ek as its new CFO, taking over for Joe Driscoll, who retired from his position on Monday. Ek joined Akoya from Specific Diagnostics (acquired by BioMérieux last year), where he served as CFO. Prior to that, he served as CFO at GenMark Diagnostics.

University of Maryland School of Medicine: Claire Fraser

Claire Fraser has stepped down as director of the Institute for Genome Sciences at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, but will remain a professor of medicine as well as microbiology and immunology and a researcher at IGS until her retirement next year. Jacques Ravel, professor of microbiology and immunology at UMSOM, has become acting director of IGS. Fraser founded IGS in 2007 after leaving The Institute for Genomic Research (TIGR), where she was president. TIGR in 2006 became a division of the J. Craig Venter Institute, founded by Fraser's former husband Craig Venter. She holds a PhD in pharmacology from the State University of New York Buffalo.

Standard BioTools: Fenel Eloi, Bill Colson

Standard BioTools has appointed Fenel Eloi to its board of directors. Eloi, who will also serve on the board's audit committee, was most recently CFO and chief operating officer of Cell Signaling Technology. Previously, he was COO and CFO at Interleukin Genetics. Eloi has also served as CFO at LifeCell and Genome Therapeutics.

Concurrent with Eloi's appointment, Bill Colston will retire from the company's board.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.