People in the News at Fulgent Genetics, Angle, InterVenn Biosciences, GenieUs Genomics, More

Fulgent Genetics: Reggie Groves

Fulgent Genetics has added Reggie Groves as a member of the company's board of directors, effective Jan. 3. Groves previously served in executive positions at Stimwave, REVA Medical, and Medtronic. She also has expertise in profit and loss responsibility for a publicly traded company, Fulgent said. Groves currently serves on the boards of Advanced NanoTherapies and AtriCure, a publicly traded company. She holds a B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Florida and an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Angle: Juliet Thompson

Angle has appointed Juliet Thompson as a nonexecutive director of the company, effective Jan. 5. Thompson has spent much of her career advising companies in the international life sciences sector, completing multiple financing and M&A transactions in Europe and the US and helping companies raise in excess of $4 billion to pursue their growth strategies. She has held senior positions at WestLB Panmure and Stifel Europe, and in 2003 was a cofounder of the specialist life science investment bank, Code Securities, later acquired by Nomura. Thompson currently holds a number of roles including nonexecutive board positions at Indivior, Novacyt SA, and the private company OrganOx. She chairs the audit committees of all three companies and is a member of the remuneration and nomination committees.

InterVenn Biosciences: Erwin Estigarribia, Laura Beggrow

InterVenn Biosciences has appointed Erwin Estigarribia its CEO and Laura Beggrow its chief commercial officer. Estigarribia was previously InterVenn's president and chief operating officer, and prior to joining the company, he held executive level positions at Nugen, CardioDX, and Applied Proteomics. Beggrow previously held executive leadership positions at HTG Molecular, Celcuity, NantHealth, and Strand Diagnostics. She was also VP of sales and diagnostics at Genomic Health from 2004 to 2013.

GenieUs Genomics: Sherie Ma

Sherie Ma has been appointed as CEO of GenieUs Genomics, succeeding Matt Keon, who cofounded the company and will remain on its board. Ma joined the Sydney, Australia-based firm last June as CSO. Previously, she was a project leader and senior research fellow at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Monash University. She also held senior R&D roles at the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health and the University of Melbourne.

Standard BioTools: Betsy Jensen

Betsy Jensen has been appointed as chief human resources officer of Standard BioTools. Most recently, she held the same position at Gibraltar. Before that, she led human resources and internal communications at several Danaher subsidiaries including Hach, Cepheid, Molecular Devices, and Sciex. Jensen holds a B.S. in business management from San Jose State University.

Owkin: Jerome Pesenti

Drug discovery firm Owkin has named longtime artificial intelligence developer and executive Jerome Pesenti to its board of directors. Pesenti most recently served as VP of AI at Facebook parent company Meta. Prior to that, he was CEO of the BenevolentTech division of drug discovery firm BenevolentAI. Pesenti earlier was a VP at IBM Watson as well as a visiting scientist in text mining and AI at Carnegie Mellon University.

Juno Diagnostics: Clinical Advisory Board

Juno Diagnostics announced the formation of its clinical advisory board, meant to provide the company with clinical guidance to advance Juno's products. The board is composed of Allison Rogers, the director of education at Fertility Centers of Illinois; Christopher Robinson, a founding partner at Charleston Maternal Fetal Medicine and department chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Danielle Jones, digital ambassador for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and medical adviser to several startups in health technology spaces; Deborah Bellesheim, a nurse practitioner who has worked with the Obstetrix Medical Group and has experience with high-risk labor and delivery, and with prenatal cfDNA screening quality improvement practices; and Lisa Masterson, an Ob/Gyn in private practice in Santa Monica, California, and the Emmy-nominated co-host of the daytime medical talk show "The Doctors."

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.