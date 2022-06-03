People in the News at Freenome, Quadrant Biosciences, Igentify, More

Freenome: Sally Howard, Charles Mwangi, Julie Tran

Cancer liquid biopsy firm Freenome has made three executive appointments.

Sally Howard has joined the company as senior VP of regulatory and quality. A lawyer by training, she was most recently VP of regulatory affairs and quality at Adaptive Biotechnologies. She also used to be deputy commissioner at the US Food and Drug Administration and held various positions, including deputy general counsel and chief of staff, at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Charles Mwangi has been appointed as Freenome's CFO, joining the firm from Western Digital, where he was senior VP and CFO for the Flash division. Prior to that, he was senior VP and CFO at Cepheid, and before that, he held financial leadership roles at Lam Research, Diageo, Broadcom, and Affymetrix.

Julie Tran has joined the company as chief people officer. Previously, she was senior VP of human resources at Myovant Sciences, and before that, she held leadership positions at Raptor Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Medivation, and Ipsen.

Quadrant Biosciences: Funda Suer

Funda Suer has joined Quadrant Biosciences as executive VP of clinical diagnostics and CLIA laboratory director. She was previously division head of molecular genetics at Sema4. Prior to that, Suer was at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai where she was laboratory director as well as associate professor in the department of genetics and genomic sciences, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously was senior director of genetics at Quest Diagnostics' Athena Diagnostics.

Igentify: Danielle Gutter, Amanda Swiatocha, Sharon Topolski-Nahmias

Igentify, a digital health company that makes a platform to securely streamline genetic testing, has named Danielle Gutter as VP of global sales; Amanda Swiatocha as VP of marketing; and Sharon Topolski-Nahmias as chief operating officer.

Gutter has more than 20 years of experience in diagnostic sales, including more than 15 years of executive leadership and management experience, Igentify said. She previously contributed to the launch of the oncology divisions at Natera and Counsyl. She holds a B.S. degree from Widener University.

Swiatocha joins Igentify after 12 years at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. Before that, she worked in healthcare investment banking at Leerink Swann (now SVB Securities) and in sales at EF Education. She holds an MBA from Boston College and a B.A. from Williams College.

Topolski-Nahmias joins the company after 17 years at Philips Healthcare in various roles, including general manager of Philips Radiology Informatics and head of the project management office. She holds a B.S. from Technion and MBA from Haifa University.

