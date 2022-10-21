People in the News at Foresite Labs, DNAnexus, SeqOne Genomics, More

Foresite Labs: Mary Helen Black

Healthcare and data science incubator Foresite Labs has appointed Mary Helen Black as vice president and head of genomics. Black previously served as head of population analytics, computational sciences, at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, a role in which she led J&J's partnership with the UK Biobank and other pharmaceutical companies to sequence half a million individuals. Black also previously served as a director and research scientist for Ambry Genetics and Kaiser Permanente, and taught biostatistics at California State University, Los Angeles for eight years as an adjunct professor. She holds a B.S. in biology and philosophy from Saint Mary's College, an M.S. in biostatistics from the University of Southern California, and a Ph.D. in statistical genetics and genetic epidemiology from USC.

DNAnexus: Jeff Margolis

DNAnexus has appointed Jeff Margolis to its board of directors. Margolis is currently a senior adviser for Blackstone. Margolis most recently served as chairman and CEO at Welltok, where he led the company from a pre-revenue startup to a leading enterprise consumer activation company. Before joining Welltok, he founded and spent 14 years as CEO and chairman of TriZetto, the first vertical SaaS enterprise software company. Margolis currently serves as chairman at NextGen Healthcare, vice chairman at TriNetX, and as a board member at Alignment Healthcare, Hydrogen Health, and Grin.

SeqOne Genomics: Michael Blum

SeqOne Genomics has hired Michael Blum as head of R&D. As such, he will lead scientific research and the creation of new genomic analysis technology for the French bioinformatics startup. Blum comes to SeqOne after nearly three years in R&D and data science at Owkin. He previously was a biostatistician and bioinformatician at France's National Center for Scientific Research, widely known as CNRS.

