People in the News at FDA, T2 Biosystems, Geneoscopy, ChromaCode

US Food and Drug Administration: Timothy Stenzel

The US Food and Drug Administration confirmed that Timothy Stenzel retired from his position at the agency as director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health at the end of 2023. The agency is currently conducting a search for his successor. In the interim, Courtney Lias, director of the Office of Gastrorenal, ObGyn, General Hospital, and Urology Devices, is serving in an acting capacity as director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics.

Stenzel joined the FDA as director of the office in 2018. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer at San Diego-based cancer testing firm Invivoscribe. Stenzel has also served as CSO at Quidel (now QuidelOrtho), chief medical officer and VP of R&D at Asuragen (now part of Bio-Techne), and as an assistant professor of pathology and adjunct assistant professor of pathology at Duke University.

T2 Biosystems: Thierry Bernard

Thierry Bernard resigned from his position as a Class II director of T2 Biosystems and all committees of the board of directors of the company, effective Jan. 2. He had served on the audit committee of the board prior to his resignation, and resigned in connection with other personal commitments and not as a result of any dispute or disagreement with the company or any member of its management, the company said.

Geneoscopy: Matthew Ciorba, Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, Marla Dubinsky, Parambir Dulai, Laura Raffals

Gastrointestinal health company Geneoscopy has announced the formation of its scientific advisory board (SAB), appointing physicians Matthew Ciorba, Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, Marla Dubinsky, Parambir Dulai, and Laura Raffals.

Ciorba is a professor of medicine, director of the inflammatory bowel diseases center, and director of IBD research at Washington University School of Medicine and chair of Geneoscopy's SAB.

Ananthakrishnan is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dubinsky is a professor of pediatrics and medicine in gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Medical Center and the chief of the division of pediatric gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital. She is also codirector of the Susan and Leonard Feinstein Clinical IBD Center.

Dulai is an associate professor of medicine and director of GI clinical trials and precision medicine at Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

Raffals is a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic and vice chair of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.

ChromaCode: Mark McDonough, Carol Gallagher, Michele Park

ChromaCode has appointed Mark McDonough as chair of its board of directors, effective Jan. 1, following the retirement of former chair, Carol Gallagher. The firm has also appointed Michele Park to the board.

Gallagher was a member of the board since 2015, while McDonough has served as CEO since January 2023 and was previously CEO of molecular diagnostics development firms CombiMatrix and Pierian.

Park is a partner at New Enterprise Associates. She previously served as partner at Clarus Ventures and as an investment analyst at Credit Suisse and Piper Jaffray. Park holds a bachelor's degree in molecular biology from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in molecular biology from Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.