People in the News at ERS Genomics, Enhanc3D Genomics, Zephyr AI, Geneoscopy, Seed Health

ERS Genomics: John Milad

ERS Genomics, which provides licensing to CRISPR-Cas9 technologies for commercial use, has appointed John Milad as its CEO. Milad was previously CEO of Quanta Dialysis Technologies. Prior to this, he was CFO of Nitec Pharma. He also has experience as a venture investor, with previous roles as partner and co-head of healthcare ventures at Downing and investment director at NBGI Ventures. He has also held positions at Atlas Venture and Kirkland Investors. Milad also currently serves on the board of Kidney Research UK and Otivio.

Enhanc3D Genomics: Hazel Jones

Hazel Jones has been appointed CEO of Enhanc3D Genomics, following her previous role as interim CEO and chief operating officer. Prior to joining the Cambridge, UK-based genome mapping company in 2023, she held various positions at AstraZeneca, including executive product director of clinical data and head of business planning and operations in oncology R&D. Before that, she was head of combination therapies at Cancer Research UK. Jones holds a B.Sc. in pharmacology and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Leeds.

Zephyr AI: John Applegate

Zephyr AI appointed John Applegate as CFO. Applegate previously served as CFO of Verge Genomics, VP of accounting and finance at Valo Health, and senior director and head of finance worldwide for Biogen's R&D organization. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University.

Geneoscopy: Matt Sargent, Tyler Aldredge

Matt Sargent has been appointed as chief commercial officer and Tyler Aldredge as VP of operations at gastrointestinal diagnostics firm Geneoscopy. Sargent was most recently chief business officer at Harbinger Health. Before that, he was VP of commercial oncology at Hologic after it acquired Biotheranostics, where he was COO. Aldredge previously served as VP of lab operations, facilities, and real estate at Bluerock Therapeutics.

Seed Health: Zain Kassam

Zain Kassam has been appointed as chief medical officer of Seed Health. Prior to joining the Boston-based microbiome company, he was CMO of OpenBiome and Finch Therapeutics, two microbiome therapeutics companies he cofounded. He holds an MPH from Harvard University and an M.D. from Western University in London, Canada.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.